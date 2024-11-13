Join This Whimsical Journey to Explore the Many Meanings of the Word ‘Gold’

Johnny Foreigner’s Stuart Rideout hits the jackpot with his latest directorial effort for The World Gold Council, in collaboration with AMV BBDO. The film, which is as aesthetically rich as gold itself (see what we did there?), takes viewers on a whimsical journey as a man explores the many meanings of the word ‘gold’ in the English language.

Stuart shared his vision for the project, saying, “I wanted to create a film that felt cinematic and engaging but still allowed the script’s playfulness to shine through. The key to that was always going to be the casting. So, I worked closely with my brilliant long-time casting director, Sharon Lawrence. We went through a gruelling casting process until we found Josh Lacey (who you might recognize from the latest series of Slow Horses). Josh truly brought the script to life, making the character his own in a way I didn’t even know I needed.”

Stuart had a clear visual concept in mind, noting that he wanted the protagonist to walk through environments that spanned both the mythic and the modern. “I envisioned him in places that felt timeless, evoking the rich history and mythology of gold, and juxtaposed with more contemporary settings that spoke to gold as a future-proof investment for high-net-worth individuals. It's like gold is the perfect metaphor for both the past and the future,” he explained.

Location was key to bringing this vision to life, and Stuart didn’t settle for anything less than spectacular. “We shot in two iconic London locations,” he said. “The first was the Freemasons Hall in Covent Garden. It’s dripping with marble, stained glass, wrought iron, and these gigantic brass doors—everything about it screams ‘timeless wealth.’ Nick Palmer, our brilliant production designer, even created a safety deposit vault there, which felt like a really great place to hide your treasure.”

Next, the crew headed to The Lookout on the 50th floor of 8 Bishopsgate, where panoramic views of London offered a striking contrast. “It’s the future of gold, high above the City—perfect for that modern, wealth-focused aesthetic,” Stuart adds.

All in all, Stuart's "golden" touch has transformed what could’ve been just another ad into a rich, layered exploration of language, wealth, and the passage of time. And if gold’s your thing, well, this is pretty much the Mona Lisa of gold-related campaigns.