senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Slim Jim Launches Camcorder Rental Company

22/07/2025
18
Share
Director James Worsley (Slim Jim) and cinematographer Richard Dunton launch CamCo

Director James Worsley (Slim Jim) and cinematographer Richard Dunton launch CamCo.

Born in the '80s, they both grew up with camcorders, and never really put them down. Their love affair with camcorders eventually turned into a mission:to preserve, and share the magic of magnetic tape in a world that's increasingly digital, disposable, and AI-generated.

CamCo is the antithesis of artificial. Rooted in nostalgia, physicality, and human connection. It’s a love letter to the raw and beautifully imperfect look of consumer video.

Offering a curated catalogue of iconic camcorders dating back to 1984, CamCo’s catalogue spans decades of consumer video history, from cult classics like the JVC GR-C1 (as seen in 'Back to the Future'), to Sony’s Video8 and Hi8 models, to MiniDV workhorses like the VX1000, and dozens more from Sony, Sharp, JVC, and Panasonic. Each carefully sourced, restored, and rented with love.

CamCo isn’t just a rental shop, it’s a celebration of camcorder culture, part-archive, part-resource. More and more creatives are turning to camcorders for something honest, something tactile. The aesthetic is cool, but it’s the human connection that sets them apart. The sound of the tape loading, the grain of the image, the flawed beauty of real life caught on camera.

CamCo is here for filmmakers, artists, musicians, content creators, anyone who wants to plug out of the algorithm and plug into something real. Whether it’s nostalgia, rebellion, or simply the joy of pressing record, CamCo invites you to pick up a camcorder and reconnect.

You can rent via Fat Llama here and check out the Instagram here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Johnny Foreigner
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Johnny Foreigner
Ruud to Victory
eChampions League
10/07/2025
Pick Up scene
Who's the Daddy
13/12/2024
Tangfastic Rugby Pitch
Haribo
13/12/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1