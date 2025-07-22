Slim Jim Launches Camcorder Rental Company

Director James Worsley (Slim Jim) and cinematographer Richard Dunton launch CamCo.



Born in the '80s, they both grew up with camcorders, and never really put them down. Their love affair with camcorders eventually turned into a mission:to preserve, and share the magic of magnetic tape in a world that's increasingly digital, disposable, and AI-generated.

CamCo is the antithesis of artificial. Rooted in nostalgia, physicality, and human connection. It’s a love letter to the raw and beautifully imperfect look of consumer video.

Offering a curated catalogue of iconic camcorders dating back to 1984, CamCo’s catalogue spans decades of consumer video history, from cult classics like the JVC GR-C1 (as seen in 'Back to the Future'), to Sony’s Video8 and Hi8 models, to MiniDV workhorses like the VX1000, and dozens more from Sony, Sharp, JVC, and Panasonic. Each carefully sourced, restored, and rented with love.

CamCo isn’t just a rental shop, it’s a celebration of camcorder culture, part-archive, part-resource. More and more creatives are turning to camcorders for something honest, something tactile. The aesthetic is cool, but it’s the human connection that sets them apart. The sound of the tape loading, the grain of the image, the flawed beauty of real life caught on camera.

CamCo is here for filmmakers, artists, musicians, content creators, anyone who wants to plug out of the algorithm and plug into something real. Whether it’s nostalgia, rebellion, or simply the joy of pressing record, CamCo invites you to pick up a camcorder and reconnect.

You can rent via Fat Llama here and check out the Instagram here.