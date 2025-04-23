EDITION
The Harbor Picture Company (UK)
Post Production
London, UK
https://harborpicturecompany.com/
uk_advertising@harborpicturecompany.com
+44 2038 55 6570
PART OF
Gus Ribeiro and the AI Elephant in the Room
02/07/2025
Nike Unleashes 'SCARY GOOD' as a Fearless Ode to Attacking Football
30/06/2025
LOEWE Marks 10 Years of Puzzle Bags with Playful Digital World and Puzz Collectibles
24/06/2025
Work of the Week: 13/06/25
14/06/2025
Reebok and MANORS Set Golf Buggies Alight for Collaboration Launch
10/06/2025
Harbor Expands Advertising VFX Roster with VFX Supervisor Gus Ribeiro
10/06/2025
Hawaiian Tropic Turns up the Heat with Its Boldest Campaign Yet
16/05/2025
McDonald's Turns Up the Heat for McSpicy x Frank’s RedHot Return
07/05/2025
Riches at the End of the Rainbow: Colour Grading with Depth and Dynamism
10/04/2025
VFX Trends: Making the Impossible Plausible
27/03/2025
McDonald’s Proves Branding isn't Necessary for Legendary Breakfast Menu
24/03/2025
Harbor Appoints George Castle and James Benn as Creative Directors
14/03/2025
