LOEWE Marks 10 Years of Puzzle Bags with Playful Digital World and Puzz Collectibles

​LOEWE and Stink Studios partner again to celebrate a decade of the brand's emblematic Puzzle handbag and launch a new character, with multiple creative executions and activations.

To mark its 10-year milestone, LOEWE has re-released 19 coveted Puzzle bags, introduced one new design, and launched Puzz, a companion series of 20 collectable bag charms, each aligning with a specific bag.

Stink Studios crafted an immersive digital experience that celebrates the iconic bag and introduces a new character into the world, supported by a social media campaign that's characteristically quirky.

Digital experience:

Stink Studios’ Puzzle 10 digital experience features all 20 bags and their associated Puzz. They created the unique personality, voice and tone of voice for all 20 Puzz characters. These embody each bag’s design – from a Scottish twang for the Tartan, to a yee-haw drawl for the Cowboy.

Designed for mobile, the experience features an animated 3D Puzz as the mischievous guide, 'narrating' in their signature babble. A dynamic wheel invites users to explore each design and its history via unique animations, guided by each bag's Puzz. An exclusive reward awaits those who collect all 20.

Social campaign:

Stink Studios collaborated with Harrods on a promotional film for the LOEWE pop-up, produced by Stink and directed by Dan French, featuring puppeted Puzz charms mischievously appearing throughout the iconic store, adding a real-world dimension to the campaign.

The experience is extended into LOEWE Casa stores, where illustrated Puzz characters are appearing with QR codes to guide shoppers to the full online experience. And for fans exploring LOEWE’s main site, a sneaky animated takeover of the LOEWE logo reveals an Easter egg animation leading straight to the Puzzle collection.

Amplifying the buzz, Stink Studios crafted a social-first animation featuring beautifully rendered 3D Puzz characters, set to captivate audiences across LOEWE’s platforms.

An instant icon since its S/S 2015 Paris debut, the origami-inspired Puzzle bag captivated the fashion world. LOEWE has since collaborated with global creatives on coveted limited editions. This tenth anniversary and the arrival of Puzz herald the next exciting chapter for a true fashion legend.

Silvia de Leon, global omnichannel and e-commerce director at LOEWE, said, “We marked the 10th Anniversary of our Puzzle bag with a vibrant and engaging digital activation. This celebration highlighted the craftsmanship and deep storytelling behind the Puzzle re-editions while introducing the charming Puzz characters, who playfully guided participants through the experience”

​Cameron Temple, ECD at Stink Studios, said, “The story of the LOEWE Puzzle bag is one of incredible craftsmanship and exciting creative collaborations, and now, the arrival of Puzz. Our brief from the LOEWE team was to get people closer to these Puzzle re-editions and their related Puzz, as we celebrate 10 years of this instant classic.”

