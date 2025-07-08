Rodda’s Stirs Up TV by Redefining Indulgence

Rodda’s, the iconic Cornish clotted cream maker, has unveiled its first-ever TV campaign, designed to redefine its clotted cream as the ultimate sweet treat companion. Developed in collaboration with McCann Bristol, ‘It’s Godda Be Rodda’s’ aims to expand the appeal of clotted cream and establish Rodda’s as the go-to indulgence for any dessert.

In response to evolving consumer habits, McCann’s ‘It’s Godda Be Rodda’s’ serves up the first TVC in the brand’s 130-year history. By showcasing its versatility, the agency is positioning Rodda’s clotted cream beyond its traditional cream tea associations and making it the only accompaniment to the nation’s favourite desserts.

The TVC is dripping with indulgence and full of humour, taking viewers to a dinner party where a berry tart showstopper is about to be served. Just as plain cream is poised to ruin the moment, the voiceover dramatically calls out to the host, breaking the fourth wall and directing her to the saving grace of Rodda’s clotted cream. The message is clear – when it’s time to indulge, “It’s Godda Be Rodda’s”. The result is a mouth-watering spot that brings a fresh perspective on how, and when, enjoy Rodda’s clotted cream.

Tom Bell, commercial director at Rodda’s, said, “We wanted to reignite the nation’s love for clotted cream while celebrating the many ways Rodda’s can elevate desserts. McCann Bristol perfectly captured our brand essence with a campaign that’s both fun and irresistibly delicious, reminding everyone that when it comes to treating yourself, there’s simply no substitute for Rodda’s.”

Zane Radcliffe, executive creative director at McCann Bristol, added, “There’s something magical about tapping into those simple, sensory pleasures, and Rodda’s is a brand that epitomises indulgence. With “It’s Godda Be Rodda’s”, we’ve created a campaign that not only sparks cravings but also expands how people think about clotted cream. It’s unexpected and as delicious as Rodda’s itself!”

In recent years clotted cream consumption has dipped and McCann Bristol aims to rekindle consumer interest, reminding them that it’s far more versatile than just being a staple for cream teas. The creative will run across TV, connected TV and social, alongside a creator-led content programme throughout July.

The campaign marks McCann Bristol’s first integrated project for Rodda’s since being appointed to support the brand’s creative, media and social earlier this year.