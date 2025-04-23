EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Emotive
Advertising Agency
Sydney, Australia
https://www.emotive.com.au/
hello@emotive.com.au
+61 2 8014 5657
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
EMBED NEWS
Emotive Wants Its New Visual Identity To Push Both Ambition and Emotion
16/06/2025
Emotive Has Worked With Optus Since Launching. Now, It Says Goodbye With “Respect, Admiration, Gratitude”
03/06/2025
Perfection Fresh Appoints Emotive to Creative Account
19/05/2025
Emotive Appoints Michelle Lomas To Lead Newly-Created Partnerships Division
12/05/2025
Emotive Hires Jessica Cluff as Head of Earned Creative
15/04/2025
Racing SA's First-Ever National Campaign Focuses on Rich Soil and Pounding Hooves
26/03/2025
Daniel Ricciardo Launches Enchanté Rosé in Campaign Via Emotive
05/03/2025
Sebastian Revell Joins Emotive as Executive Strategy Partner
24/02/2025
Emotive Turns Surf Life Saving Club into 'The Cushion House' to Launch HOKA Bondi 9
22/01/2025
Altos Tequila Creates The 'Lazy Xmas Guide' with Emotive
12/12/2024
Emotive Raises 1 Million Dollar via Industry Support for Deep Rising
09/12/2024
Emotive Raises $1 Million in Industry Support for Deep Rising
09/12/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1