Perfection Fresh Appoints Emotive to Creative Account

Perfection Fresh, one of Australia’s largest privately-owned fresh produce companies, has appointed independent creative agency Emotive to lead its brand and campaign work nationally.

Generating over $900 million in annual revenue, Perfection Fresh has quietly become a powerhouse in Australian produce. With a footprint across all major and independent supermarkets and a portfolio of household brands including Broccolini, Qukes baby cucumbers and Calypso mangoes, the business has eight major farms around the country and partners with top growers to push boundaries in flavour, quality and sustainability. It’s a brand that’s long been shaping what Australians put on their plates, often without consumers even realising it.

Luke Gibson, chief marketing and innovation officer, Perfection Fresh, said, "Fresh produce branding is still a foreign concept for most consumers in what's traditionally seen as a commoditised category. So we needed an agency that could push creative boundaries across both traditional and non-traditional channels with ideas that avoid the dreaded ‘meh’. Emotive’s track record in using emotion to influence behaviour and drive decision making alongside the agility that comes with independence, made the choice easy. We’re excited to bring the work to life together.”

Simon Joyce, CEO and founder, Emotive, added, “This partnership is a huge opportunity to use creativity to challenge some deeply entrenched conventions in how Australians shop for fresh produce. There's so much untapped brand potential and the chance to elevate Perfection Fresh to a position where consumers want to trade up is an exciting challenge. What makes it even better is how ambitious Luke and the team are to create ideas that genuinely change how people feel. We’re thrilled to be on board and already feeling the momentum with the team.”

As part of the partnership, Emotive will roll out Perfection Fresh’s refreshed brand identity and develop brand and product campaigns for hero lines like Broccolini, Qukes baby cucumbers, Mix-a-Matos and more, positioning Perfection Fresh not just as a leader in fresh produce, but as a brand Australians instinctively feel for and reach for.

Perfection Fresh will join a roster of blue chip brands including Google, Audible, Revlon, Pernod Ricard, Unilever, Breville, Mount Franklin, Wotif, Optus and more.

