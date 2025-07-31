Real Snaps Showcase Everyday Connections in Snapchat Australia Campaign

Snapchat has begun rolling out the first phase of an integrated brand campaign in Australia, 'Say it in a Snap'. Featuring real Snaps from real Snapchatters, the new campaign is kicking off with advertising across out-of-home and digital video, and includes brand collaborations with Guzman y Gomez and MECCA.



The ads from Emotive showcase the authentic conversations that happen every day on Snapchat, bringing the joy of the platform to the Australian public. Utilising Snaps shared between a diverse group of Snapchatters, the creative captures authentic and relatable moments and celebrates the unique language and culture that has developed within the Snapchat community, bringing these shared moments to the wider world.

The local work is a uniquely Australian integrated iteration of a global campaign. 'Say it in a Snap' emphasises the authentic and joyful nature of Snapping, highlighting how sharing unpolished, daily moments creates joint experiences that strengthen relationships between friends and family. Visually, the ad creative launching this week embraces the spontaneity and the real aesthetic that is characteristic of Snapchat, with each image capturing the raw quality that users love.

Through brand integrations with Guzman y Gomez and MECCA, the campaign includes creative executions that highlight how Snapchatters engage with these high-profile Australian brands through small moments shared with friends on the platform. This includes a young Aussie snapping their go-to burrito GYG order to their mate, and another sharing a Snap of their MECCA haul after only dropping into the store for ‘one thing’.

Other OOH placements utilise hyper-contextual Snaps, including images and videos that directly relate to the surrounding environment. For example, transport media spots at the Circular Quay terminal showcases a Snap of a passenger on the ferry with the iconic Snapchat grey caption bar reading “do I take him home?”, and a reply from their friend with a Snap reading 'lol who' only for the friend to share a picture of a dog on board the ferry with the caption 'this king'.

In the second phase of the campaign, launching next month, a PR and influencer content program will lean in to insights about the significant role that sharing food plays in the friendships of younger Australians, becoming a new ‘love language’ and a way to connect over small, daily moments. Tapping into the ‘blind box’ cultural phenomenon that has gripped Aussie gen z and millennials, the ‘Say it in a Snap' campaign will conclude with a high-profile brand experience in Sydney that will delight both Snapchatters and the wider Aussie community, with a giveaway of limited, custom Snapchat cookies created by ButterBoy, designed to be revealed and enjoyed with a friend.



"The ’Say It in a Snap’ campaign shines a light on how people truly use Snapchat – to share real, unvarnished moments with their closest friends and family, which bring them daily doses of joy," said Ryan Ferguson, managing director of Snap Inc. ANZ. “The ad creative aims to capture the essence of the in-the-moment spirit that makes Snapchat so special, and showcase why our platform is home to a community of eight million Australians, including more than 90% of gen z across the country”.

