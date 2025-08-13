Turia Pitt Celebrates Marathon Runners’ Personal Motivations for YoPRO

On Sunday, August 31st, Sydney will host Australia’s first-ever marathon major and largest-ever running event, the 2025 TCS Sydney Marathon presented by ASICS, with 50,000 runners from more than 100 countries set to hit the streets.

In the lead-up to the race, official event partner YoPRO has teamed up with renowned endurance athlete Turia Pitt to launch 'Every Runner Has a Reason', a campaign celebrating the personal motivations that get people lacing up for marathons. Kicking off with a highly emotional social film starring Turia alongside everyday runners who are taking on the marathon, it captures reasons ranging from personal milestones to supporting a cause, building mental strength, and overcoming life’s challenges - the drivers that keep runners going when body and mind start to tire.

Turia said, “Most marathon runners aren’t chasing a podium -- they’re running for a reason. Every early alarm, sore muscle, and step to overcome self-doubt is part of something bigger. And as the weeks of training wear on, remembering that reason is as important as the right fuel. I am so excited to be leading this partnership and I hope it inspires more runners to find their own reasons and experience the joy of running.”

For those marathon runners supporting a cause, YoPRO will team up with GoFundMe to give over $10,000 to the fundraising drives of marathoners who are just shy of their target, coming in for the final stretch to make their “why” possible.

And while remembering your reason is what keeps you moving, the right nutrition helps you get there. That’s where YoPRO comes in. With high-protein, low-sugar products designed to support performance and recovery, YoPRO is backing runners every step of the way to help them reach their goals.

Jessica Cluff, head of earned creative, Emotive said, “The TCS Sydney Marathon is an incredible event -- which means lots of brands looking to activate around it. To stand out, we had to anchor our campaign in a core runner's truth: that every runner has a reason for running the marathon. With that emotional hook established, we were able to position YoPRO as the nutritional partner to fuel every runners’ purpose.”

YoPRO will fuel runners with complimentary protein hits, offer personalised running wearables printed with their reason for running, and host an inspirational centre-stage talk by Turia Pitt.

Runners can enjoy YoPRO's dedicated recovery space, including complimentary YoPRO pouches -- a high natural protein product with zero added sugar that supports muscles and reduces fatigue. Runners can also capture their achievement with a custom Polaroid experience and share their motivations on the Reasons for Running wall and across social media.

Maire-Aude Remaut, senior brand manager, YoPRO said, “Every runner’s reason is unique and worth celebrating. Turia’s story is one of redefining personal limits -- her determination not only as a marathon runner but to inspire others is exactly what 'Every Runner Has a Reason' is all about. Through this campaign, we’re proud to feed runners’ progress and reaffirm YoPRO’s commitment to supporting athletes and active lifestyles.”

The integrated campaign, delivered end-to-end via Emotive, comes to life across paid, owned, and earned channels, including social, OOH, on-ground activation, product sampling, merchandise, and PR.





