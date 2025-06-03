Emotive Has Worked With Optus Since Launching. Now, It Says Goodbye With “Respect, Admiration, Gratitude”

Independent agency Emotive has thanked former client Optus for “10 incredible years” after the telco chose Droga5 to handle creative rather than the incumbent.

The Optus partnership has spanned the agency’s entire lifespan; the indie turned 10 in March, and created the renowned Ricky Gervais ‘anti-ad’ for the brand in 2015.

“Optus backed Emotive from almost day one,” said CEO Simon Joyce. “They didn’t just take a chance on a new agency, they helped build it. Together, we grew the brand, made bold work, navigated highs and lows, and forged relationships I’ll value for life.”

He added, “while change is inevitable, our momentum is irrefutable.”

“It’s rare in this industry to work with a client for a decade, rarer still to say goodbye with this much mutual respect, admiration and genuine gratitude.”

On Tuesday, Optus appointed Accenture Song Media and Droga5 as its new media and creative agencies, in what the telco describes as "a strategic shift toward a simplified agency model." Apparent has been appointed as specialist B2B creative partner, and production incumbent BRX will remain the production partner under an expanded scope.

The incumbents were Emotive, UM and M&C Saatchi’s Yes Agency.

The split comes amid broader shifts in the advertising landscape, with many major brands shaking up their agency rosters and strategic direction. The last 12 months have seen major accounts such as Tourism Australia, Australian Defence Force, and Westpac find new creative agencies. Earlier this year, LBB revealed Clemenger had won Kmart’s creative account, and Wieden+Kennedy would be setting up shop in Australia after winning McDonald's.

Since Emotive set up shop a decade ago, the market has been flooded with indies, many existing independent forces (including Droga5) have been acquired, and clients have played with their agency model to ensure easy access to integrated capabilities, including media and creative. Rival Telstra setting up +61, pairing an indie studio with a holding company network agency, reshaped the landscape, while indie Howatson+Co has lured accounts like Endeavour Group and Myer by setting up an AI production company, Plus Also Studios.

Whilst Simon said it was “sad to part ways with people we care about,” more than that he is “left with a huge sense of gratitude.”

“Optus helped shape Emotive. They’ve been honest, ambitious, empathetic partners through it all. They’ve pushed us, supported us, and stood by us. And in doing so, they’ve helped so many people at Emotive grow both here and beyond,” he said.

“That’s what a great client does.”

Simon went on to thank key people at Optus who played major roles in the partnership, including Cameron Luby (Optus’ VP consumer marketing), Matt Williams (Optus’ managing director), Melissa Hopkins (Optus’ former VP marketing), and Corin James Dimopoulos (Optus’ former CMO – head of brand and communications). He also thanked members of the wider Optus marketing team, as well as the Emotive staff who contributed to the work.

“To every Emotive person who played a part in this partnership, you should be incredibly proud of some awesome work over the years,” he wrote.

Emotive’s last work for Optus brought three new propositions to market, each solving a known customer constraint, and starring a fox puppet, eshay fairy, and an amped up Nanna.

Despite the relationship ending, Simon is optimistic about Emotive’s future. “As we move into our next chapter, we do so standing on a 10-year foundation that very few indie agencies get to build.

“We have an incredible team, an amazing client base, a clear vision, and huge belief in what’s ahead.”