EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
DiGennaro Communications
Marketing & PR
New York, USA
https://digennaro-usa.com/
accounting@digennaro-usa.com
+1 212 966 9525
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Bill Todd Joins Infillion
30/06/2025
John McNeil Studio Launches JMS Media with Sirha Hakk as Head of Media
24/06/2025
Hallmark Stars Step off the Set and Into Real Life in New Hallmark+ Campaign
08/05/2025
Infillion Taps Ad Tech Veteran Jeremy Woodlee to Lead Enterprise Business Unit
01/04/2025
Infillion Appoints Brett Sanderson as Vice President of Product Marketing
06/03/2025
Crossmedia Strengthens Global Media Offering Under Unified Leadership with Kamran Asghar as Global CEO
19/02/2025
Stifel Bank Captures the Sounds of Success for US Ski and Snowboarding Sponsorship
10/02/2025
Infillion Expands Sales Leadership with CTV Pioneers Jeff Zito and Collin Korab
19/12/2024
Just Dance and Known Get the Whole Family Dancing to Ariana Grande in New Campaign
20/11/2024
Kohler Energy Rebrands as Rehlko
06/11/2024
Zalando Appoints Crossmedia as Global Strategic Media Partner
23/10/2024
Make Friends with Fruit Friends and Annie's Organic Pouches
10/10/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1