Paul Wilson Promoted to Group CEO of FCB Aotearoa

FCB has appointed Paul Wilson, current CEO of FCB Auckland, to the newly created role of Group CEO, FCB Aotearoa.

As part of this expanded role, Paul will oversee all of FCB’s operations in New Zealand across FCB (which includes FCB/Six and FCB Media), Initiative and UM. He will work closely with leaders across the portfolio of brands to continue to champion integration across creative, media, and digital.

At the same time, Sean Keaney will continue as CEO of FCB Wellington, where he has built an unparalleled reputation leading FCB’s work with government and key local clients. His deep expertise in the public sector and strategic leadership in the region remain vital to the group’s continued success.

The announcement follows a period of sustained momentum for FCB Aotearoa, with the agency winning new business and expanding its remit with a number of its client partners, leading to 22% growth in Auckland alone over the last two years.

FCB has also launched standout creative such as the extremely popular 'Finding Jade' for One NZ and the Cannes Lion winning work for Green Cross Health – 'Awkboards'. The agency has also been recognised at the AXIS Awards, Beacons and WARC Awards Asia Pacific, where FCB Aotearoa was awarded Silver in “Long-term Growth” for long-standing client, PAK’nSAVE.

“Over the past two years, FCB Aotearoa has seen great momentum across the group, particularly within our integrated clients — and Paul has played a pivotal role in driving this period of growth,” said Tyler Turnbull, global CEO of FCB.

“His vision for our agency and people, coupled with his progressive leadership style and connection with our clients, has proven to be a winning formula. Having Paul at the helm of this new structure will only serve to strengthen our integrated offering and promote further collaboration.

“Together, Paul and Sean represent the strength of FCB Aotearoa today, bringing complementary experience, proven leadership, and a shared commitment to delivering creativity and effectiveness for clients."



Paul added, “Working with this incredibly talented team of humans at FCB alongside our amazing clients every day is truly a privilege.

“The brands we have been entrusted with are some of New Zealand’s most loved and respected and communicate with Kiwis on some of our most important issues and events every day. I’m looking forward to continuing our work together, now with the opportunity to create even deeper connections and integrated thinking across the business for their benefit.”

FCB Aotearoa works with some of the country’s largest and most prestigious brands and has some of the longest running relationships in the industry. These include; Mitre 10 (42 years), PAK’nSAVE (23 years), Air New Zealand (13 Years), Mercury (10 years), Four Square (5 years), Summerset Retirement Group (8 years), Waka Kotahi (4 years) Electoral Commission (6 Years), One NZ (3 years).