Poppet and Mavens Launch 'Mind Your Manner's DE&I Podcast

Together with production company Poppet, gender equality movement Mavens is hosting a launch event in Melbourne to celebrate its new podcast ‘Mind Your Manners.’

Podcast hosts Leah Morris, the founding editor of Mavens, and Casey Henderson, creative director at OK COOL, rebel against traditional ‘ladies etiquette’ in a surprising new way with each episode – unpacking outdated rituals and behaviours within the communications industry, and rewriting them one tasteful talk at a time.

Special guests include:

● Rian Difuntorum (aka Aysha Buffet), fashion stylist and performer

● Georgina Pownall, managing partner, By All Means (MBA)

● Charlotte Adorjan, ECD at Taboo Group / co-founder of Woodism

● Natalie Taylor, founder and executive producer, Poppet

● Amber Bonney, founder and CEO, The Edison Agency

● Jules Stretch, creative at Remedy and founder, Queers in Ads

The podcast was produced by Poppet, the positive production people crafting commercials, documentaries and content for some of Australia's biggest brands. With oversight from Poppet founder and executive producer Nat Taylor, Poppet ran the production for six-full length video episodes and a trailer, and is co-hosting its launch event at Melbourne’s Humdinger Studios on September 5.

“Working with Poppet on this project was a dream collaboration come true," Leah said.

"Founder and executive producer Nat Taylor is leading a truly visionary transformation of the production industry, helping her clients create safe spaces on set for diverse crew and talent, which leads to more creative and authentic outputs. It was a real privilege to experience this firsthand, and we’re beyond proud of the finished work.”

Nat added, “At Poppet, we’re all about creating culture, not just content. Mind Your Manners was such a joy to work on, it let us amplify voices that deserve to be heard, celebrate inclusivity, and prove that shaking things up can be as fun as it is powerful.”

Recordings were facilitated by Humdinger, an award-winning team specialising in creative concepts to roll out for video and audio productions. Tristan Dewey of Bang Bang Studios composed the Mind Your Manners mnemonic. The podcast’s presenting partners include recruitment agency No Sunday Blues, Northside Casting and post-production house 3P Studio.

Casey said Leah's pitch for the podcast reminded her of the 'CWA Cookbook'.

"I’m excited to be co-hosting the launch of ‘Mind Your Manners’, a witty, no-nonsense take on etiquette reimagined for the creative industries. We’re throwing out outdated rules, stirring in fresh perspectives, and serving it all up with humour and heart.”



The free launch event will include drinks by Pizzini Wines and Pique Seasons, with a special drag performance from podcast guest Jules Stretch, who moonlights as ‘Mum.’

Get your free tickets to the ‘Mind Your Manners’ podcast launch event here, and tune into episodes from September 5 on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.



