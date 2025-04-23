EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
DEPT® DE
Advertising Agency
Berlin, Germany
https://www.deptagency.com/
berlin@deptagency.com
+49 (0)30 40 36 830
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Salamander Steps Into the Future with a New Brand Campaign
11/04/2025
European Payments Initiative Partners with DEPT®
03/04/2025
Why DEPT is Reprioritising Creativity with New DACH Agency Hires
20/03/2025
DEPT Appoints Natalie Martens as VP of Clients, Creative and Media
03/03/2025
DEPT® Becomes First Global Agency to Recertify as B Corp
12/02/2025
German Delivery Platform Lieferando Celebrates City Life
10/02/2025
The New New Business: Franziska Bönder on Collaboration and Communication
21/01/2025
DEPT® Names Wolfgang Lünenbürger-Reidenbach as SVP and Head of DACH
20/01/2025
Salamander Picks DEPT to Support Its Ambitious Growth Plans
18/12/2024
Catching the Wave: DEPT’s New Global Chief Client and Growth Officer on the Opportunity of This Moment
04/10/2024
Jägermeister Relaunches Global Brand Websites
18/09/2024
DEPT® Unveiled as European Jury Partner of The Immortal Awards for 2023 Competition
22/08/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1