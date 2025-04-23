EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Dark Horses
Creative Agency
London, United Kingdom
https://darkhorses.com
hello@darkhorses.com
-
PART OF
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Dark Horses Harnesses the Experiences and Stories of Race Goers to Show That ‘The Going Is Good'
21/05/2025
Electric Studios Crafts 16-Bit Playable Arcade Game for Tokyo E-prix
14/05/2025
Nissan Formula E Channels Retro Gaming Vibes with Debut Arcade Racer for Tokyo E-Prix
14/05/2025
Dark Horses Promotes Alex Fearn to Business Director, Steering Innovation on Nissan Global
06/12/2023
Dark Horses Turns London Building into Giant Racing Helmet for Nissan Formula E
28/07/2023
Dark Horses and DesignStudio Bring Summer Vibes for World Rugby's Revamped HSBC SVNS
25/07/2023
Dark Horses Turns Decade Old Nissan Racewear into New Streetwear Collection
26/06/2023
Dark Horses Creates Educational and Hilarious Playlist for Menopause Mandate
12/04/2023
Omnicom’s TBWA Acquires Leading UK Sports Creative Agency Dark Horses
04/04/2023
Ascot Racecourse and Dark Horses Spotlight the Transformative Feeling of “The Ascot You”
03/04/2023
Dark Horses Welcomes Viv Bowdler as Strategy Director
30/03/2023
Dark Horses’ Powerful Mini-Documentary Brings to Life Nissan’s Support of Powerchair Football
11/10/2022
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1