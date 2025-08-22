Mitre Celebrates 30 Years of Football Heritage with the Return of the Ultimax

The Mitre Ultimax defined a generation. Now, 30 years later, it’s back - not as a throwback, but as a signal of what’s to come for the British football brand. To mark the anniversary of the iconic Ultimax, first used in the Premier League in the 1995/96 season, Mitre has released a limited-edition ball that pairs cutting-edge football technology with a heritage design.

In doing so, the brand has teamed up with creative agency Dark Horses to launch a campaign that connects past and present, showing how legacy can lead to innovation.

In a category dominated by polish and posturing, Mitre and Dark Horses have taken a different route. No montages, no museum pieces, just a new generation of players and fans, a new version of the Ultimax, and a campaign built on credibility and authenticity, not spectacle.

The creative centres on three young footballers with true 90s Premier League lineage: Raphaella Wright-Phillips (granddaughter of Ian Wright), Ruben Butt (son of Nicky Butt), and Jacob Fowler (son of Robbie Fowler). Their names might sound familiar. Their stories are anything but recycled. Each represents a new chapter in football’s evolution - real talent, real legacy, and no casting required. In a visual nod to the past, each talent wears the exact kit their parent or grandparent wore 30 years ago, bringing club heritage and family legacy together in a way that’s both intimate and iconic.

The campaign centres around editorial-style photography shot by Karis Beaumont. Out-of-home placements in London, Manchester, and Liverpool feature photography of the heir to each city’s respective 90s star, while social channels carry talent-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes content.

The Ultimax Pro 30th Anniversary Ball drops on August 19th, as it debuted in 1995. Honouring the original ball’s legacy as the first football to break 100mph barrier, Mitre’s new Ultimax is the brand’s most aerodynamic ball to date. Engineered for power, precision, and speed. Featuring Mitre’s new Hyperflow grooves, it reduces drag by 10%, making it the brand’s most aerodynamic ball to date. With a 20% increase in Hyperfoam cushioning to deliver cleaner strikes and maximum power.

A pearlised finish nods to the traditional 30th anniversary gift, while a stylised ‘95 infinity logo marks its place in football history.

Only 400 balls will be released. For fans, players, and collectors, it’s not just a product - it’s a piece of football’s DNA.

Beth Fletcher-Hunt, senior marketing manager, Mitre Sports, said, “The original Ultimax defined a generation of football, and now, thirty years on, it’s been re-engineered to define the next. Innovation was our priority, creating a ball that leads with performance and cutting-edge technology, while honouring the legacy that made it iconic.

The Ultimax’s heritage inspired both the product and the campaign, giving it a sense of majesty and reverence. ‘The Next in Line’ is about looking ahead celebrating a new generation of players who carry football’s legacy into the future. We wanted this campaign to feel youthful, and rooted in authenticity.”

​Josh Pearce, creative director at Dark Horses, said, "The Mitre Ultimax is a true cult classic. Some of the greatest moments in Premier League history happened with a Mitre ball, so it felt natural to celebrate its reinvention and return with the names who defined that golden era of football. Now, with the next generation carrying that legacy, we’ve teamed up with the relatives of 90s icons to bring 1995 into 2025, tapping into the nostalgia of that era while giving it a fresh, modern edge.”

The Ultimax Pro 30th Anniversary Ball is available from Tuesday, 19th August at mitre.com and ProDirect, priced at £130. With fewer than 400 balls released, it’s a must-have for fans, players, and collectors alike.