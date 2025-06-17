St Andrews Links Rebrand Connects Global Golfers to the Home Of Golf

For more than six centuries, St Andrews Links has shaped the game of golf - it is the living, breathing, ever-flowing source of one of the world’s oldest sports. And it is about to step into a new era, honouring its heritage whilst inviting every golfer, whether they’ve walked the legendary course or only dreamed of it, to be part of its future.



Designed in partnership with creative agency Dark Horses, the new platform shows that St Andrews Links isn’t just where golf began, but where it goes next. The iconic Swilcan Burn that runs through the Old Course is used as a visual device to show the spirit of the game flowing out into the world.

This isn’t change for change’s sake. St Andrews Links has always inspired and shaped the game. The new brand gives this remarkable place the identity it deserves, and which reflects its true role in modern golf.

The bespoke typeface takes its lead from the Martyrs’ Monument and The Old Course March Stones, while the distinctive cuts in the logo reflect the bridges golfers cross over the Swilcan Burn every day.

Each course has its own icon, and every detail is rooted in the heritage and physical landscape of the seven courses that make up St Andrews Links.



The new brand direction will touch all areas of the brand and transform business opportunities, from retail to digital platforms, coaching academies to on-course experiences. It will open the door to more people feeling that they too are part of this place, that they have the right to wear its badge, that it's their home too.

​James Ralley, commercial director, at St Andrews Links said, “We have created a new identity that is a tribute to this remarkable place. Every detail is rooted in the heritage and physical landscape of St Andrews, which makes it one of the most iconic venues in world sport. This isn’t just a new look. It’s a way to connect golfers everywhere, using recognisable icons inspired by the spirit of the Home of Golf.”



​Melissa Robertson, CEO, at Dark Horses, said, “Our challenge was to capture what makes St Andrews Links more than a historic course - it’s an evolving embodiment of golf’s past, present, and future. Every design choice, from the fluidity of the new icons to the crafted typography, was made to reflect how this place is both rooted in tradition and always moving forward. This is not just about aesthetics; it's about creating a brand that feels as alive as the sport itself.”

