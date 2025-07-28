Nissan’s ‘Garage Radio’ Shifts Into Gear at Formula E Championship Finale

Nissan Formula E Team, in partnership with East London Radio, is behind the broadcast of a brand-new radio station hitting the airwaves this weekend (26-27 July). The platform encourages fans to tune in and enjoy exclusive content and access ahead of the anticipated finale of the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in London.

Named ‘Garage Radio’, and in a first for radio broadcast, the whole show will be produced from inside a car. Nissan’s newest edition of the LEAF, which has inspired Nissan Formula E Team’s special livery for this weekend, will be home to the show across the E-Prix weekend, powered entirely through the car's impressive electric capabilities.

A whole host of talent will star on the show, with Kurupt FM’s Steve Stamp in the drivetime slot. Steve, famously known as DJ Steves in the mockumentary series ‘People Just Do Nothing’, will be joined by two main hosts, including motorsport presenter Derin Adetosoye and Radio 2’s Cloe Lee.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal of Nissan Formula E Team, will be just one of the guests to take to the airwaves, with feature slots dedicated to Nissan Formula E Team drivers Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato, plus a line-up of surprise guests still to be announced.

On the track, Nissan Formula E Team already has the Drivers’ Championship wrapped up after an exhilarating season. Oliver Rowland clinched the title in Berlin, with London’s double-header at the Excel set to be a homecoming celebration for him.

The circuit at Excel London is one of the most iconic on the Formula E calendar, built around Royal Victoria Docks and through Excel London, making it the only major motorsport event in the world to feature an indoor section.

The season finale in London is not the only big moment on UK soil for Nissan, with the third-generation Nissan LEAF – one of the world’s best-selling EVs - soon to start production at its Sunderland plant. The car has received an exciting glow up for 2025, with a sleek, cutting-edge design, advanced Google-based operating system and impressive range of 375 miles on a single charge.

With the launch of “Garage Radio” from the all-new LEAF, Nissan Formula E Team aims to bring both hardcore and casual fans closer to the weekend’s action by giving them the chance to tune-in and follow all the action from the event.

Tommaso Volpe, managing director and team principal, Nissan Formula E Team, commented, “It’s been an incredible season for Nissan Formula E Team. Oliver’s success in Berlin, securing the Drivers’ Championship for the first time, is a significant moment in our journey. As we head to London, with the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships still on the line, we want the fans to experience the event with us through the launch of Garage Radio. This circuit is unique – we always see great racing here and fans can get closer to the action and hear directly from some of the protagonists by tuning in all weekend.”

Tune into Garage Radio on the 26th and 27th July here.



