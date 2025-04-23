EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Caymanite
Production Company
Chicago, USA
https://www.caymanite.us
hello@caymanite.us
312.488.9455
News
Work
Credited
About & contact
EMBED NEWS
Filmmaker Friday Chicago Celebrates One Year
18/06/2025
Director Armin Korsos and Cyclist Phil Fox Take on Guinness World Record Attempt Across Lake Huron
06/05/2025
Filmmaker Friday Chicago x Harbor Picture Company: A Rare Look Inside High-End Post-Production
14/04/2025
Filmmaker Friday Chicago Hosts Insightful Panel on AI and the Future of Filmmaking
21/03/2025
Filmmaker Friday Expands with 2 February Events, Strengthening Chicago’s Film Community
25/02/2025
Filmmaker Friday Chicago Hosts Sold-Out Event at the Chicago Cultural Center
20/01/2025
Armin Korsos of Caymanite Featured on Dynasty Podcasts with Jaime Black
15/01/2025
Looking Back at the Year: A Reflection on Growth and Gratitude
23/12/2024
Filmmaker Friday Chicago: A Year in Reflection and Vision for 2025
23/12/2024
Secrets of the Snip: What Makes an Edit Great?
18/12/2024
Secrets of the Snip: An Editing Guide for Clients
12/12/2024
30 Creatives From Across the World Share Secrets for Breaking Through Creative Roadblocks
20/11/2024
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1