Filmmaker Friday Chicago Celebrates One Year

Photography by Max Partain and John Sanchez.





On June 13th, 2025, Filmmaker Friday Chicago marked a major milestone - one year of monthly gatherings that have transformed the city’s film community into something stronger, more connected, and more collaborative than ever before.



Hosted at the Lincoln Park Room, the anniversary event featured a panel of three standout creatives who’ve each helped shape the Filmmaker Friday ecosystem in unique ways: production designer Jibril Love, director Jerry S. Gonzalez, and filmmaker and screenwriter Jennie McMurtry, who is also the founder of Chicago Film Events, a growing platform that helps filmmakers discover local events and screenings, and gives event organisers a space to promote them.

This panel wasn’t just about craft - it was about the community behind the work. The conversation dug into the realities of creative careers, the importance of showing up even when you're not in production, and the unexpected relationships that turn into lifelong collaborations.



“Filmmaking can often be a lonely process,” said host Armin Korsos, founder of Filmmaker Friday Chicago. “You might spend 10% of your time on set - the rest is spent in pre-production, post-production, pitching, planning, editing. It’s in those stretches in between where community becomes essential. That’s where Filmmaker Friday comes in.”



All three speakers shared how the event has shaped their careers.

For Jerry S. Gonzalez, attending Filmmaker Friday directly led to the opportunity to write and direct his first feature film. “These aren’t just networking events. They’re door-openers,” he said. “People remember who shows up consistently.”



Jibril Love, whose bold production design work has stood out at past events, emphasised how valuable the space has been in finding meaningful creative partnerships. “It’s hard to meet the right collaborators online. Filmmaker Friday makes it easier to have real conversations with people who are actually making things happen.”



And Jennie McMurtry, through her work with Chicago Film Events, reminded the audience how important it is to not wait for someone to invite you in - but to build the rooms yourself. “The more we share what’s going on in our community, the easier it becomes for others to feel like they belong in it.”

The event capped off a year of serious momentum: 15 events, 1,250+ unique attendees, and a growing network of filmmakers, producers, editors, and storytellers who are redefining what it means to build a career in Chicago.



“Bringing people together regularly is the only way to build a real creative community,” said Armin. “Inspiration fades fast - what matters is consistency. For a city’s film scene to thrive, it needs a space like this that shows up month after month.”



With events ranging from hands-on panels to informal mixers, Filmmaker Friday has become more than just a monthly meetup - it’s now a proving ground for ideas, a home base between projects, and a springboard for the next generation of creative collaborations.



With a sense of gratitude and momentum, Armin wrapped the night: “It means a lot that you showed up. Let’s keep this going - see you at the next one.”

