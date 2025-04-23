EDITION
→
Global
•
USA
•
UK
•
AUNZ
•
CANADA
•
IRELAND
•
FRANCE
•
GERMANY
•
ASIA
•
EUROPE
•
LATAM
•
MEA
Edition : International
Language : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB Works
Plans & Pricing
Editorial Toolkit
Member Companies
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
Login or Register
Carat US
Media Agency
New York, USA
https://www.carat.com/
us.newbusiness@carat.com
-
PART OF
News
Credited
About & contact
Associated companies
EMBED NEWS
Carat Expands AI-Powered Media Capabilities with Vurvey Partnership
25/07/2025
Subway Tees Off Cultural Campaign Around Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2
10/07/2025
Carat Announces Pioneering Cultural EQ Methodology
25/03/2025
Carat US Taps Jeni Gardner for Chief Client Solutions Officer
18/02/2025
Carrie Drinkwater Joins Carat US as Chief Investment Officer
01/08/2024
Designing with EQ Featuring Jackie Hinke
26/09/2023
Cristina Charles Joins Carat US as EVP, Head of Growth
12/07/2023
Designing with EQ Featuring Samara Bradley, Associate Director Content, Carat US
25/05/2023
Designing with EQ Featuring Sanjay Nair, Senior Strategy Partner, Carat Global
27/04/2023
Designing with EQ Featuring Sydney Kozyrev, Carat US
27/03/2023
Carat US Named Agency of Record for SharkNinja
07/03/2023
Carat US Named Media Agency of Record for Del Taco
23/02/2023
Load more
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd
·
Privacy and Cookie Policy
·
Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1