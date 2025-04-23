EDITION
Boldly
Production Company
Vancouver, Canada
https://boldly.ca/
info@boldly.ca
+1-604-694-0287
Maria Sharapova Journey's Through Furniture Design for Rove Concepts
21/08/2025
Short Film ‘Bloom’ Explores the Human Relationship with the Natural World
09/05/2025
Subway Brings Connection to the Table with ‘The Other Half’
24/04/2025
Director Kasey Lum Explores the Interconnectedness of Humanity and Nature in 'Bloom'
24/04/2025
Dominion Lending Centres Reminds Borrowers Not to Roll over When Renewing Their Mortgages
23/04/2025
Boldly’s Evan Bourque Directs Shirley’s Adventurous Side for Mitsubishi and Ogilvy
14/04/2025
Jordan Findlay and Arc’teryx Spotlight Inspiring Skier Tim Sackbauer with Powerful Film
01/04/2025
SXSW 2025 Grand Jury Prize Winner 'One Day This Kid' Captures Hearts
18/03/2025
Director Evan Bourque Adds a Touch of Relatable Humour to New Metrolinx up Express Spots
14/03/2025
WestJet Asks Kids to Pick Parents’ Presents in This Year’s Christmas Miracle
10/12/2024
Canada Royal Milk Captures Real Families in Latest Product Spot
31/10/2024
This Short Film Is a Story of Self-Expression in a Bottled-Up World
09/07/2024
