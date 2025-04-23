EDITION
BOL Production House
Production Company
Barcelona, Spain
https://www.bolprod.com/
hello@bolprod.com
(+34) 93 250 60 67
EnergyBBDO Taps BOL to Shake Up MiraLAX Pharma Ads with Playful New Campaign
20/05/2025
BOL’s New Production: Meta Business and Festival
14/01/2025
Friends Master the Art of Being a Rat for Canal+
21/10/2024
Step Into the Soul of Los Angeles Through the Lens of Louis Vuitton’s Signature Perfumes
07/10/2024
La Mer Celebrates Love as a Melting Adventure for Chinese Valentine’s Day
07/10/2024
The Work That Made Me: Fede Kanno
22/07/2024
Colourful Animations Make Job Hunting Fun in Hellowork Recruitment Campaign
15/01/2024
Barraquer Eye Care Is Out of This World in Epic Sci-Fi Animation
08/01/2024
Animated Series from YouTube Tackles Dangers Behind Digital Content
04/01/2024
Artist Elda Broglio Signs to BOL
21/11/2023
Director Guille Comin Signs to Device Studio
18/09/2023
'Art Titles' Reimagines the World’s Greatest Artworks as Old Video Game Intros
05/07/2023
