EnergyBBDO Taps BOL to Shake Up MiraLAX Pharma Ads with Playful New Campaign

Who said laxatives have to be dull?

​EnergyBBDO tapped BOL to flip the script on traditional pharma advertising, creating a playful hybrid world of 2D animation and live action. Constipation isn’t just physical - it clogs up your vibe. So, BOL made a campaign that loosens everything up. The tone, the visuals, the mood.

Movement flows just like water - smooth and fluid, easing us through the emotional and physical shift from stuck to relieved. The characters speak volumes without saying a word, brought to life through cel animation and sharp design choices. They’re expressive, grounded, and bursting with personality. And the world they live in? Real enough to believe, fun enough to want to stay.

The balance you feel after MiraLAX? BOL made sure you could see it. The visual style mirrors that harmony - clean lines, flat colours, a modern look with just the right dose of play. It’s stylised, but never silly.

Of course, no journey is complete without the perfect soundtrack. From the humour-infused notes of 'Relaxative' to the high-energy rhythm of 'Poo-phoria,' every custom track amplifies the emotional arc of the campaign.

With a bit (okay, a lot) of creative magic, we’re left with a refreshingly bold campaign that embraces humour, transforming 'going' into a moment of pure Gutlightenment. Proof that even the most functional stories can be told with imagination, warmth, and a touch of fun.

Don't just take BOL's word for it:

When asked how this project could be summarised in 3 words, their agency partners said:

“Ground breaking, collaborative, organised.”

And when the work feels like friendship, you know you're doing something right!:

“This project was one of the most special that I've ever been a part of in my career. The bond that we were able to create with the team was truly friendship first. The collaboration was open-minded and always positive, which allowed the relationships among the team members to be supportive and caring.” said Abigail Chieppa, EnergyBBDO Agency

Turns out, when creativity flows, everything else follows.

