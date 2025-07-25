Social, Positional, Personal Power Dynamics with Marcello Buselli

Marcello Buselli’s journey from hands-on direction and animation to executive management has shaped a holistic approach to lead a creative company. As chief executive officer of BOL Production House, he is responsible for the vision and strategy of the company, building a wholesome company culture, nurturing client relationships, and ensuring that every project meets the creative and strategic standards that define the company's reputation.

Marcello is an advocate for intentional living. He believes that the workspace is a driving force for societal change, transforming it into a space for personal growth to elevate consciousness. His passion for storytelling and visual communication is rooted in a deep curiosity about awareness and the interconnectedness of all things, a belief nurtured by his studies in consciousness and the healing arts.

With a background in graphic design and a Master’s in motion graphics and animation,

Marcello began his career in the animation industry by co-founding Device, a design-driven animation studio.

He sat down with LBB to reflect on the training course that changed the way he thought about the use of power…





It’s hard to pick just one key piece of wisdom that has stayed with me my whole career, but here goes: it’s about how we use power - and learning to recognise the different forms of power we hold, or don’t.

It was 2022. My partner, Ibran Trassierra, and I took part in a training called ‘Care and Democracy for Organizations’. It was a thoughtfully designed and beautifully facilitated course run by Fil a l’Agulla - an incredible collective of talented women.

One of the core topics was the use of power.

At the time, it felt like a wake-up call. We realised how much personal and collective healing was needed if we wanted to build truly healthy work environments.

It happened in parallel with my own personal healing journey. I’ve always been drawn to therapeutic and healing practices. Over time, I discovered that groups like Fil a l’Agulla were doing the work of bringing those healing principles into organisational and systemic spaces.

That intersection - between personal growth and collective transformation - was powerful.

I think it struck such a chord because it brought to my attention how power shapes relationships, both at work and beyond. Becoming aware of the many shapes power can take - social, positional, personal, historical, spiritual - was a real shift in perspective.

Understanding those dynamics has helped me reflect more deeply on my place in the world, and to not take anything for granted.

This expanded how I think about leadership and governance. And honestly, the impact goes way beyond work. I feel grateful to be able to constantly question myself through that lens. It naturally led me to reflect more deeply on what leadership means - both the kind we want to cultivate and nurture in our company culture, and my own role within it.

Being in a position of leadership made me ask: Why am I here? Why do I want to be here?

And just as importantly: When is it time to step back, and why?

I think it’s one of those ideas that sounds obvious at first – like, “Yeah, of course, makes sense.” But when you really take the time to unpack it, it can be surprisingly eye-opening. I’ve had some very meaningful conversations come out of it.

