Guille Comin on the Shift Back Towards Craft and Authenticity

Guille Comin is a creative director, director, and animator currently crafting bold visual stories at BOL Production House. Born in Madrid and shaped by nearly a decade under Barcelona’s sun, he eventually traded palm trees for Berlin’s raw energy - where he became a dad, found new creative fuel, and never looked back.
With a background rooted in animation and a passion for storytelling, he’s collaborated with a range of top-tier studios and global clients, always chasing that spark where concept and emotion meet. Whether directing live-action, crafting animated worlds, or blending both into something uniquely magical, he thrives on bringing ideas to life in fresh, visually striking ways.
When he’s not climbing walls (literally), playing with his dogs or kid, or losing himself in cinema, he’s probably working up his next narrative twist. For him, the best part of the job is simple: shaping great stories that stick.
He sat down with LBB to discuss how he amerces himself in his work, misconceptions about the world of animation and recent work for MiraFast…
Name: Guille Comin
Location: Berlin
Repped by/in: Creative Director at BOL Production House, Repped in Device
Guille> Right now, I’m really excited about a new Christmas campaign for a chocolate brand.
It’s a project crafted almost entirely in stop motion, which feels like the perfect medium for the warmth and nostalgia we want to evoke.
Stop motion has this beautifully tactile quality; it’s slow, imperfect, human, and that’s exactly what we’re leaning into for this story. It’s been a dream to design every little element by hand and see it come to life frame by frame.
Guille> I’m excited to see a shift back towards craft and authenticity. After years of hyper-polished visuals, there’s a renewed appetite for texture, imperfection, and storytelling that feels personal. Also, the democratisation of tools and tech means more unexpected voices are coming into the mix, and that’s refreshing.
Guille> For me, it’s all about the emotional core. A great script doesn’t just sell; it connects. If I can feel the heart of it, and if there’s room to build a rich visual universe around that feeling, I’m in.
I love scripts that embrace bold visual metaphors or poetic moments, even in commercial contexts.
Guille> I treat it like building a little world. First, I try to find the emotional tone, what should this make people feel? Then I look for visual anchors: colours, textures, and references that speak that emotional language. I’m obsessive about crafting the flow so it feels like an experience, not just a presentation.
Guille> It’s crucial. You can’t tell a story for someone you don’t understand. I like to immerse myself in the brand’s world, what they stand for, how their audience talks, even their cultural blind spots. That context shapes every creative choice and makes the work feel grounded.
Guille> The producer. They’re your partner in making the impossible happen. A great producer keeps you grounded while protecting your creative vision, and that balance is everything.
Guille> I’m drawn to work that blends craft and concept.
Guille> A misconception is: Because I come from animation, I’m only interested in stylised or ‘cute’ worlds.
The truth is, I’m fascinated by grounded, emotional storytelling, and I see animation and design as tools to enhance that, not as a box to stay in.
Guille> In the project for MiraFast, we had an underwater shot that involved integrating an animated character diving into a real pool and swimming below the surface. In the end, it was a mix of live-action (using a water bottle to simulate the splash), CGI to recreate the entire pool interior, and traditional animation. A winning combo!
Guille> I try to listen deeply first, understand their needs and fears. Then I translate those into creative solutions that still align with the core idea. It’s about making them feel heard while gently guiding the vision.
Guille> It’s essential. Diversity isn’t just a checkbox, it makes the work richer. I’d love to see more mentorship and pathways for new voices. Whenever possible, I open the door to young talent on set because fresh perspectives keep us all evolving.
Guille> I keep it in mind from the start, especially how a piece will live on social or mobile. But I also believe in crafting a strong core story first; the format is the lens, but the emotion has to translate everywhere.
Guille> I’m curious but selective. I see tech as a tool to serve the story, not the other way around. For example, we’ve explored AI in previsualisation and interactive experiences but always with a strong creative filter.
Guille> ‘MiraFast’ (2025) - The second part of the campaign we created for MiraLax, where we combined live-action and animation.
‘OFFF’ Sevilla Titles (2024) - A bold experiment in visual language and stylish transitions, blending flamenco rhythms with graphic animation.
‘Primavera Sound’ (2021) - A series of videos for the launch of the line-up of the iconic music festival, featuring a road trip through its different locations, six unique cities, each with their own character and personality.