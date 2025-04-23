EDITION
Birth London
Production Company
London, UK
https://www.birth.tv/
ray@birth.tv
07591549828
News
Work
Credited
Immortals Entries
About & contact
People
Associated companies
Reynald Gresset Joins the Birth UK Roster
21/02/2025
Hugues de La Brosse, Comedy Maestro, Crowned Director of the Year
13/02/2025
I Wish I’d Made That: 2024 Ads That Sparked Envy and Admiration
06/12/2024
Ben Miethke Joins the Birth UK Roster
22/11/2024
Hugo Legrand-Nathan and Ray Leach Take the Lead of the Birth London Office
28/10/2024
The Directors: BRBR
21/05/2024
Travel Math Leads to Big Rewards in Alaska Airlines Ads
15/05/2024
Birth Signs Alessandro de Leo to UK, French and US Roster
15/05/2024
Calm and Chaos Collide in Powerful Film from Heroes Charity
02/05/2024
Experience the Hectic World of Small Business in Hilarious Spots for Shine Online Banking
18/04/2024
The Salvation Army's Striking Message Calls for More Volunteers
18/04/2024
Birth Partners with Leethal Reppin’ to Launch Music Division, Born Ready, in London
14/03/2024
