DJ Snake and J Balvin Turn New York Streets into Vibrant Stage for 'Noventa' Video

04/07/2025
BIRTH London's Luis Rojo of BRBR collective directs the video in the heart of a Hispanic neighbourhood

Following the global success of Loco Contigo, which has now surpassed one billion streams, DJ Snake and J Balvin return with Noventa, a summer anthem brought to life by BIRTH London's visionary director Luis Rojo of the BRBR collective.

Known for his authentic eye and talent for capturing the soul of communities, Luis Rojo led this challenging shoot in New York City without official permits. His mission was clear: film in the heart of a Hispanic neighbourhood with real locals to showcase the strength and vitality of this vibrant community.

Under Luis Rojo’s direction, the video becomes a powerful visual testimony where the streets transform into a living stage. The shoot - marked by helicopter flyovers and police interventions - highlights the intensity of a unique moment where music unites, breaks down barriers, and diffuses tension.

With Noventa, Luis Rojo delivers a striking visual anthem that, fueled by the song’s Latin influences, is set to become the must-have soundtrack of the summer, ready to move crowds worldwide.

