A Mechanic Cowboy Tames a Unruly Clio in Motrio Motor Services Epic Western

​Birth's Hughes De La Brosse teams up with Buzzman for an epic Western for Motrio.



In this unexpected spot, a mechanic becomes a cowboy in an attempt to tame... a battered Clio. The modern fable, halfway between a western and an absurdist comedy, is enhanced by the direction, cinematic art direction and storytelling of Hugues de La Brosse and produced by Birth.



In an advertising landscape that is often mechanical and repetitive, Birth demonstrates that production can and must become a real driver of emotion and differentiation. Close collaboration with Buzzman created the unique story for Motrio (Renault group).

Where car advertising has become trapped in a spiral of promotions, discounts and competitions, this campaign takes the opposite approach. No price promise, but a story. Not a discount, but a revaluation of the profession.

Under the direction of Hugues de La Brosse, accompanied by cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (The Wolf of Wall Street, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon), every detail of the film - lighting, rhythm, direction - is designed to serve a story that is at once tender, offbeat and deeply human.



Beyond the fiction, it's a strategic message: 1,400 Motrio garages, all over France, ready to pamper all vehicles, whatever their make. Here, the emphasis is on expertise, attention and know-how. It's a rare and welcome statement in a world that's badly in need of reinvention.

