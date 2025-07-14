EDITION
Bastion
Advertising Agency
Melbourne, Australia
https://au.bastionagency.com/
contact@bastionagency.com
Bastion Promotes Cheuk Chiang to Group CEO
01/07/2025
Bastion Appoints Anna Cherry as Managing Director
16/06/2025
Meta Wants to Automate Ad Creation. Creatives Say It Will Result In “No Charm, No Wit, No Humanity”
05/06/2025
Bastion Appoints Madeleine Leonard to Lead Marketing Strategy
14/05/2025
Bastion Acquires Daymark, Expanding Corporate Affairs Capabilities
12/05/2025
Bunnings Crowns BBQ Heroes in 'Legend of the Tongs' AFL Campaign
23/04/2025
Bastion Digital Launches Specialist Unit, DBX
08/04/2025
Bastion Helps Sick Kids by Driving Awareness for Good Friday Appeal
23/03/2025
Insurer Maps Healthiest Communities, Where Aussies Live Up to 8 Years Longer
18/03/2025
Princess Honeybelle Named Most Influential Creator at 2024 AiMCO Awards
27/02/2025
Bastion Shine Hires Holly Dean as General Manager
12/02/2025
Kellogg's Launches First Master Brand Campaign in 100-Year History With Bastion
19/01/2025
