Bastion Appoints Anna Cherry as Managing Director

Bastion, Australasia’s largest independent agency, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anna Cherry to managing director, Bastion Media Australia. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the continued expansion of Bastion’s media offering and the next chapter in its full-service growth strategy.

The appointment follows the successful launch of Bastion Media with Kellanova -- parent company of Kellogg’s as its foundation client across Australia and New Zealand. It also reflects Bastion’s commitment to bringing media to the centre of its integrated model, delivering end-to-end solutions that combine strategy, creativity, media and data to drive commercial impact.

Anna joins Bastion with a wealth of experience in delivering innovative, insight-led media solutions, having held senior leadership roles across some of the most respected agencies and brands in the region. Known for her ability to blend strategic thinking with creative media execution, Anna has built a reputation as a decisive and forward-thinking leader with a track record of delivering measurable business impact.

Cheuk Chiang, CEO of Bastion, said, “From day one, our goal has been to close the gap in media and create a truly integrated offering for clients; one door, one team, one purpose.

Anna’s appointment is a pivotal moment in that journey. She brings not only deep media expertise but also a passion for collaboration, creativity and client outcomes. With Anna at the helm, Bastion Media will play a profound role across our entire business from advertising to communications, experiences to social, influencer to insights.”

Anna will oversee Bastion Media’s continued expansion, building on the momentum of recent wins, including the consolidated creative and media accounts for Kellanova’s Breakfast and Wholesome Snack brands. Her remit will include leading Bastion Media’s strategy, client relationships and team development across the region.

On joining Bastion, Anna said, “I am joining Bastion as it is the only agency that is capable of delivering on the promise of connecting culture, media and commercial creativity in a way that makes a real impact. Clients today need more than just great media -- they need connected thinking that drives growth across every touchpoint. I’m excited to lead a team that’s not only shaping the future of media but also redefining how agencies partner with clients.”

Bastion Media has launched in response to significant shifts in the marketing landscape, where media fragmentation and platform dominance have made audience connection more complex than ever. With clients seeking better thinking, Bastion delivers more integrated and innovative media solutions that ultimately deliver a stronger ROI. Bastion’s media capability is also designed to work seamlessly with its broader integrated end to end capabilities informed by a proprietary research panel of over 100,000 creating a uniquely powerful proposition.

Bastion’s ultimate ambition is to become the largest and most effective independent media network in Australasia, with plans for further growth across the region and into Asia.

This announcement follows a string of recent developments that position Bastion as the agency partner for the modern marketer, one that unites creativity, media, technology, and insights under one roof to unlock the full potential of brands.

