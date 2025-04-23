EDITION
86Tales
Music & Sound
Berlin, Germany
https://86tales.com/
hi@86tales.com
+4917 2273 1376
INNOCEAN, Stink Films and 86Tales Top German Rankings on League Table of Creativity 2024
20/03/2025
Ad Industry Agenda 2025: Vision, Priorities and the Year Ahead
13/01/2025
Striking Tribute at Brandenburg Gate Draws Attention to Refugee Crisis
09/12/2024
Radio LBB: There Is a Pumpkin On Your Head
05/12/2024
5 Minutes with… Gordian Gleiß
03/12/2024
Inside the Jury Room: No-Brainers and System Hacking Among Germany’s 2024 Immortal Finalists
17/10/2024
How the World of Commercial Music Is Changing
24/09/2024
Radio LBB: Thank You Jim
10/09/2024
The Immortal Awards Reveals 2024 Germany Jury Lineup
13/08/2024
Here’s What’s Exciting 86Tales About German Creativity Right Now
19/07/2024
Radio LBB: The A, Elevating Music to Main Character
13/06/2024
86Tales Becomes German Jury Partner at The Immortal Awards 2024
24/05/2024
