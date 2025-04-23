EDITION
72andSunny NY
Advertising Agency
New York, USA
http://www.72andsunny.com/
meghan.hubert@72andsunny.com
+1 310 215 9009
Stop Getting Financial Advice from Inanimate Objects with MassMutual
11/06/2025
Hard Rock Bet Celebrates Jackpot Enthusiasts in Mockumentary-Inspired Spot
22/04/2025
Panera Bread Makes Every Meal Feel Special with 'It Just Meals Good'
11/04/2025
Hard Rock Bet Releases Divisive Spot for Launch of ‘Battle of the Bets’
18/03/2025
72andSunny New York Elevates 4 Leaders to Group Creative Directors
10/03/2025
MassMutual Selects 72andSunny as Creative Agency of Record
15/01/2025
72andSunny Selected as Panera Bread's Creative Agency of Record
15/01/2025
Choice Hotels International and Keegan-Michael Key Encourage You to Maximize Your Vacations
14/01/2025
Couples Share Their Smart Bed Stories for Sleep Number
04/09/2024
Hard Rock Bet and Post Malone are Ready to Roll in New Campaign
20/08/2024
Makena Cook and Stefon Diggs Kick off 2024 Season with NFL Rallying Anthem around the Joy of Football
19/08/2024
CeraVe Says "Don’t Let Cleansing Be Dramatic" with ‘Soap Opera’ Campaign Starring Xochitl Gomez
15/07/2024
