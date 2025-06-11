Stop Getting Financial Advice from Inanimate Objects with MassMutual

MassMutual has launched 'The Feeling Is MassMutual,' a campaign that taps current trends of financial questioning to make financial planning feel as essential as brushing your teeth. The campaign demonstrates the reassuring feeling of having a professional in your corner, with spots tailored to both consumers as well as financial advisors, serving the dual purpose of highlighting awareness for the company’s wealth management offerings and dedicated financial professionals.



The brand’s first work with creative agency of record 72andSunny New York, 'The Feeling is MassMutual' brings a humorous edge to the stress that financial worries can bring. Nagging questions about finances have the tendency to stick around and distract from everyday life; the spots’ hero characters are seen expressing that distraction through anthropomorphising their pets or children’s stuffed animals to give them someone to talk it all out with.

In a similar vein, another spot in the series shows a financial professional expressing his own all-consuming thoughts about how to best meet his clients’ needs. His feeling of relief that he can provide clients with the best offerings speaks to two audiences: financial professionals who want to feel that they can meet the needs of their clients, and clients reassured that their planners have their back.

“It takes a wealth of creative skill to help make having a financial professional feel as essential as having a medical professional, and that’s exactly what our first campaign with 72andSunny delivers. Financial topics can be stressful, complex, and highly personal, and the humour deployed throughout ‘The Feeling Is MassMutual’ breaks through those emotional barriers to make the message more approachable” said Kristin Lane, head of customer activation and engagement, MassMutual.

Each spot zeroes in on the emotional benefits that come with financial security – for both consumers and financial professionals. For consumers, these emotions include peace-of-mind or joy – knowing that their personal financial situations can potentially be improved by having a trusted financial professional in their corner. And for the professionals themselves, emotions include satisfaction and freedom, knowing that they can support their clients best through MassMutual’s dynamic, flexible offerings.

“‘The Feeling Is MassMutual’ playfully highlights a universal truth: financial planning is stressful and confusing, which can lead a lot of people to avoid the topic altogether. But avoidance doesn’t cause that worry to disappear – instead, it lingers in the brain, serving as a distraction from the present moment. It may even reach the point that your kids' stuffed animals are talking to you. Rather than focus on that worry, we wanted to highlight the equally intense feeling of relief that comes with having one of MassMutual’s financial professionals on your side to help get things sorted.” said Juliana Cobb, head of creative, 72andSunny.



Supporting campaign assets – custom audio segments, paid social content, digital banners, and more – pull these unique thematic elements through, including a fresh tone and voice as well as human-centric, refreshing photography.

