Zenith Wins UnLtd Charity Golf Tournament

Over 90 golfers across the media and marketing industry came together last week to swing and putt for good at the annual UnLtd Open competition in Brisbane.

Kindly sponsored by oOh!media, the day saw 23 teams compete in Ambrose style at the beautiful St Lucia Golf course, to raise funds and awareness for youth at risk.

Taking out the top spot for the second year in a row was Team Zenith, made up of Kate Lippett from Zenith, Todd Dickinson from Seven, Kim Muridge from Lite’n’Easy, and James Burnett from Castra Brands. The Advertising Works secured second place, with News Corp coming in third.

Kate Lippett, general manager of Zenith Brisbane said, “It was a perfect Brisbane day -- the atmosphere on the course was incredible and it was so inspiring to see the local media industry unite for such a meaningful cause. It was also fantastic to see golfers of all levels getting involved, including many first-timers giving it a go. We’re thrilled to take home the trophy for the second year running and already looking forward to coming back next year to chase the hat-trick!”

Throughout the 18-hole course, teams were treated to a variety of creative activations, including fresh donuts from News Corp, a sweet stop of lollies courtesy of GumGum, an on-course concierge drinks service by Goa and a live saxophone DJ performance hosted by ARN amongst others.

In her very first week as CEO of UnLtd, Philippa Moig joined the competition, meeting and re-connecting with key players in the Brisbane market and soaking up the atmosphere.

Philippa Moig said, “Day four on the job, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend it — reconnecting with old friends, meeting new ones, and soaking up the energy of this incredible QLD crew. It was truly beautiful to see everyone come together with such heart to support UnLtd and youth at risk. A reminder that when we come together, we can create real change, connect as a community, and have fun along the way.”