Antoinette Lattouf, Barry Du Bois, David Koch Back 'Heart On My Sleeve' Mental Health Initiative

Spark Foundry, UnLtd and several well-known media celebrities are throwing their support behind the launch of a new Heart On My Sleeve campaign. The powerful campaign by Desire Media, with media strategy by Spark Foundry, urges Aussies to speak up about their mental health and to say: “I’m not okay.”

Heart on My Sleeve is a national movement and not-for-profit inspiring Australians to replace shame with truth and vulnerability. Its mission is to create permission for people to speak up, exactly as they are, even if they’re not OK.

With one in two Australians experiencing mental illness in their lifetime, burnout escalating at record rates, and mental ill-health often shrouded in silence, the campaign has a simple message - don’t wait to be asked, put your heart on your sleeve and say: “I’m not OK”.

Mitch Wallis, founder of Heart On My Sleeve said, “More than 80% of Australians who have experienced mental ill-health have also reported stigma or discrimination, a key reason many still don’t feel equipped or enthusiastic about proactively speaking up.

"While we’ve made huge strides with campaigns that encourage us to check in on others, many people still hesitate to open up -- even when they’re asked. You shouldn’t have to wait for someone to ask if you’re struggling. Saying “I’m not OK” is one of the strongest things you can do.”

Several high-profile Australians are backing the movement, sharing their mental health journeys to inspire others to do the same. Campaign supporters include media personality David Koch, NRL star Kieran Foran, TV star Barry Du Bois, actor Sharon Johal, world champion ironman Guy Leech, TV personality Jad Nehmetallah, world champion surfer Layne Beachley, reporter Richard Reid and journalist, broadcaster and author Antoinette Lattouf.

Over 21 media owners are also supporting the campaign with over $900k in pro-bono media value across TV, Out-of-Home, Radio, Cinema, BVOD and Digital Display. The media partners include Channel Nine/9Now, Channel Ten/Paramount, Channel Seven/7Plus, Foxtel, SBS, ARN, Nova, SCA, NewsCorp, Mamamia, The Guardian, Teads, Yahoo, Val Morgan Digital/Cinema/Outdoor, S&J, QMS, Cartology, JCDecaux, oOh!media, Scentre Group, and Jolt Media.

Janice Tsang, client director at Spark Foundry said, “We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with HOMS to drive mass awareness for such an important and meaningful movement -- one that’s all about paying it forward and breaking the silence around topics that should never be taboo. The passion and authenticity the HOMS team brings to this campaign, right down to everyday conversations, makes this collaboration not just valuable, but truly inspiring.”

In addition to the media campaign, Australians are invited to wear their truth on their sleeve -- literally. The campaign encourages Aussies to draw a heart on their arm, post a photo to socials using the hashtag #heartonmysleeve, share their story and explore other real stories.

