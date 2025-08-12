UnLtd Opens Applications for 2025 Hall of Good Awards Celebrating Social Impact

UnLtd, the social purpose organisation for the media, marketing and creative industries, has today opened applications for its 2025 Hall of Good awards.

The annual program celebrates companies, campaigns, and individuals across the industry who have made a significant contribution to improving the lives of children and young people at risk.

There are three award categories, all free to enter. The Good Company category recognises companies that show a long-term commitment to making a positive difference to young people at risk. The Campaign for Good category celebrates the best pro-bono campaigns raising awareness and funds for causes supporting at-risk young people. The Social Change Maker category honours individuals in our industry who go above and beyond to use their talents and influence to create positive change for vulnerable young people.

Jade Harley, director of impact at UnLtd said, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen the level and passion for social change grow across the industry -- our partners are bringing more purpose, more heart, and a growing commitment to using our industry’s influence for good. The UnLtd Hall of Good recognises and celebrates these inspiring change-makers who are deeply committed to making a difference through their work.”

The program has been running for six years and previous inductees include Paramount, Ogilvy, GroupM, Maud & The Monkeys, Yahoo, Initiative, The Hallway, EssenceMediacom, Nine, OMD, Cocogun, and Zenith. The individual Social Change Maker of the Year inductees include Ant Melder and Chiquita King from Cocogun, Philippa Noilea-Tani from Wavemaker and Danielle Galipienzo from Initiative.

Danielle Galipienzo added, "It's incredibly humbling to be recognised alongside so many inspiring individuals and organisations who are all working to create real, positive change. There are many awards in our industry but this one feels incredibly meaningful to me. I’m looking forward to celebrating the next round of change-makers at Big Dream this year!”

The application process is free, with applications closing on September 5th 2025. Entries will be judged by an independent panel of social impact and marketing experts.

The 2025 inductees to the UnLtd: Hall of Good will be announced at UnLtd’s annual Big Dream event taking place on 9 October in Melbourne. To secure one of the last remaining seats at the unique event, please contact Tiffany Damm (tiff@unltd.org.au).

