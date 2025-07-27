UnLtd Appoints Four New Board Directors

UnLtd, the social purpose organisation connecting the media, marketing, and creative industries to impactful social causes, has announced the appointment of four new board directors.

The new directors are James Bayes, vice president ANZ at The Trade Desk; Philippa Noilea-Tani, chief investment and operating officer at Wavemaker; Jason Tonelli, CEO of Zenith Australia, and Amanda Henderson, director of The Tieck Foundation.

The new board directors will work closely with Philippa Moig, UnLtd’s newly appointed CEO, and the existing board members Karen Halligan (chair), Justin Graham, Kerry McCabe, Kristiaan Kroon, and Paul Sigaloff.

Karen Halligan, chair of the UnLtd board of directors said, “We are thrilled to welcome Amanda, James, Jason, and Philippa to the UnLtd Board. Each of them brings a unique set of skills, incredible passion, and a shared commitment to using our industry’s power for good.

"Since its start, UnLtd has attracted some of the most respected and influential figures in the industry to its board. These appointments mark the next wave of powerhouse industry leaders building on the legacy of giants before them, driving UnLtd’s momentum and deepening our impact for young people at risk.”

The board will be focused on fine-tuning the strategic future direction of UnLtd and accelerating the positive impact of the industry to create long-lasting change for the next generation.

Philippa Moig, CEO of UnLtd commented, “This is an exciting new chapter for UnLtd as we scale our impact and harness the full power of our industry. We’re fortunate to work alongside so many committed partners who not only care about change but have the skills and tools to make it happen. There’s real energy and momentum behind UnLtd right now, and I’m looking forward to working with our new board directors and the wider industry to turn that momentum into meaningful action.”

With a strong leadership team at the helm, UnLtd is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of tackling youth disadvantage by harnessing the power of the advertising industry for good.

In addition to supporting individual charities in raising awareness and funding, the organisation is now also working to address the broader issues that contribute to youth disadvantage, to create long-lasting and systemic change.

Philippa Noilea-Tani commented, “I’m incredibly excited to join the UnLtd Board and use my skills and networks to help drive meaningful change. UnLtd’s cause is so close to my heart and I’ve been involved with the organisation for many years through the charity campaigns, Ambassador program and events, so it’s a real privilege to now play a formal role in helping shape UnLtd’s future.”

