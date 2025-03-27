Your Guide to Securing a Wristband for The LBB & Friends Beach 2025

The LBB & Friends Beach returns to La Plage Croisette Beach for the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from Monday, June 16th through Friday, June 20th, promising another unforgettable week.

With demand for the beach growing each year, we’ve introduced a streamlined ticketing system to ensure smooth access for all our valued members.

If your company is an active LBB member, you should have already received an email with a unique entry code. This code allows you to claim your free ticket via Eventbrite .

Haven’t received your code? No worries! Reach out to us at events@lbbonline.com, and we’ll resend it.

​ FIND OUT HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE BEACH HERE

The final deadline to add names to the LBB & Friends guest list is June 1st. Guest list changes will not be possible during the week of Cannes - so please plan ahead!

Want to play smarter, not harder? Upgrading to Standard Membership not only gives you six tickets - perfect for staff, friends, or clients - but also unlocks a host of exclusive benefits on LBB for the entire year. For £1000 per year, you’ll receive full archiving and uploading support, plus enhanced profiling opportunities to showcase more of your talent. Contact our team at membership@lbbonline.com to explore your options and make sure you don’t miss out!​



Not an LBB Member? Not to worry. Even if you’re not currently an LBB member, you can still access the beach by becoming a Pro User for just £99.99. A Pro membership grants you full access to the beach all week, plus a year of exclusive LBB benefits including the ability to upload your work to your profile, reordering and curating this work to your preference, a full search and optimisation of content already on LBB to populate your profile - plus lots more! Click here to read the full benefits of becoming a Pro User.





Membership Ticket Allocations:

- Pro Member - 1 ticket

- Basic Members - 2 tickets

- Standard & Premium Members -6 tickets

- Event Sponsors -150 guest passes





See you on the beach!









Content Sponsor:

MCA - MurphyCobb Associates

Partners:

72Point. | Adobe | APA - Advertising Producers Association

AudioStack&Claritas | Bauer Media Group | Cannes Lions

Croud | Girl&Bear | GPN - Global Production Network

IAPI - The Institute Of Advertising Practitioners In Ireland

ICA - The Institute of Canadian Agencies

ICCO – International Communications Consultancy Organisation

ITG - Inspired Thinking Group | KEEP | LIA - London International Awards

LucidLink | MSQ | Nouri Films | Peach | Porter Novelli | Razorfish

RWS Small World Studio | Shutterstock Studios | thenetworkone | Zulu Alpha Kilo