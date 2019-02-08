senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Yopa Makes Moving Home as Smooth as the Crack of a Whip

08/02/2019
350
Share
The estate agent's new agency of record Mother created the campaign and it was directed by Tom Kuntz through MJZ
Yopa is on a mission to make moving home as smooth as possible. And this weekend it’s launching its latest campaign, created by Mother, that shows how smooth selling a home with Yopa can be.
 
The new TV commercial features Daniel, a homeowner looking to find the smoothest way to complete his early morning tasks and chores. He whips his way through his mundane morning routine, starting by turning the alarm off before making toast and doing some light gardening - all smoothly done hands-free, with his trusty bullwhip. But, even with these skills, he considers selling his home with Yopa smoother. With fair fixed fees, great customer service and a dedicated local estate agent for each customer, it all adds up to a pretty smooth move.

 
Pip Heywood, Yopa CMO commented: “Yopa’s aim is to help every customer have a smooth move by providing fantastic customer service from valuation to completion and all for a fair fixed fee. Our new brand idea and first advert is just one way of exploring ‘a smooth move’; an idea that we’re excited to roll out across multiple channels, our site and continue evolving in the future with Mother’s unswerving support.”
 
Katie Mackay-Sinclair from Mother added: “What could be smoother than nailing the morning chores with the crack of a whip? Selling your home with Yopa, of course. Whips aside, the more we discovered about Yopa, the more we realised that they do everything possible to make selling your home as smooth as possible.”
 
The TV commercial is set to ‘80s classic, ‘Whip It’ by DEVO. The campaign is also running on social, print and radio and is the first with its new agency of record, Mother London.
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Mother
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Mother
Brace Thy Tongue
KFC
21/07/2025
Summer
M&S
02/06/2025
Oxford Street Stunt
IKEA UK
06/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1