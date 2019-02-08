Yopa Makes Moving Home as Smooth as the Crack of a Whip

Yopa is on a mission to make moving home as smooth as possible. And this weekend it’s launching its latest campaign, created by Mother, that shows how smooth selling a home with Yopa can be.



The new TV commercial features Daniel, a homeowner looking to find the smoothest way to complete his early morning tasks and chores. He whips his way through his mundane morning routine, starting by turning the alarm off before making toast and doing some light gardening - all smoothly done hands-free, with his trusty bullwhip. But, even with these skills, he considers selling his home with Yopa smoother. With fair fixed fees, great customer service and a dedicated local estate agent for each customer, it all adds up to a pretty smooth move.





Pip Heywood, Yopa CMO commented: “Yopa’s aim is to help every customer have a smooth move by providing fantastic customer service from valuation to completion and all for a fair fixed fee. Our new brand idea and first advert is just one way of exploring ‘a smooth move’; an idea that we’re excited to roll out across multiple channels, our site and continue evolving in the future with Mother’s unswerving support.”

Katie Mackay-Sinclair from Mother added: “What could be smoother than nailing the morning chores with the crack of a whip? Selling your home with Yopa, of course. Whips aside, the more we discovered about Yopa, the more we realised that they do everything possible to make selling your home as smooth as possible.”

The TV commercial is set to ‘80s classic, ‘Whip It’ by DEVO. The campaign is also running on social, print and radio and is the first with its new agency of record, Mother London.