Mother Promotes Luke Dawson and Fabio Montero to Creative Directors

14/08/2025
From award-winning campaigns for Uber Eats, KFC, and IKEA to global experience across four continents, Luke and Fabio bring a decade of creativity and craft to Mother’s London office

Left to right Luke Dawson, creative director and Fabio Montero, creative director

Mother has promoted Luke Dawson and Fabio Montero to creative directors in London.

The news comes as Fabio prepares to mark a decade at the independent agency. Luke joined in 2020. In their 10+ years experience, they've worked across four continents, delivering award-winning work for a wide range of clients including KFC, IKEA, Uber Eats, Stella Artois, Toyota, Pedigree, Philips, Unilever and NZ Olympics.

Notable work at Mother includes ‘When You’ve Evil’d Enough’ for Uber Eats which has been recognised at this year’s Cannes Lions, as well as picking up pencils at D&AD and gold and silver trophies at The One Show. The pair have also won recognition for ‘Get Groceries Effortlessly’ for Uber Eats, as well as KFC’s ‘Vertically Gifted.’

Hollie Walker, executive creative director at Mother commented, “Luke and Fabio epitomise creativity at Mother, bringing incredible energy, ideas and craft to everything they do. They’re also great fun, and a key part of who we are as an agency. Exuding warmth, generosity and passion every single day.”

Prior to joining Mother in 2016, Fabio moved from Mexico to kickstart his career in Paris at Ogilvy, continuing onto roles at Jung Von Matt and Grey in Germany, followed by a stint at Ogilvy Singapore.

Mother is Luke’s first UK agency, having taken on roles in his home market, New Zealand, at Ogilvy, Saatchi & Saatchi and most recently, Colenso BBDO. Past work includes Skinny Mobile’s multi-award-winning campaign Friendvertising, deemed the #1 Most Effective Telco ad of 2020.

Credits
