Uber Eats Serves Up Relaxing Downtime for Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew

15/08/2025
28
Share
The humorous campaign was developed by Mother and the films were directed by Freddy Mandy through SMUGGLER

Uber Eats has partnered with Sky Sports to tap into one of the UK’s biggest passion points: football.

A series of sponsorship idents featuring former Premier League managers Sam Allardyce, Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew, will air during Sky Sports Premier League games starting on Friday 15th and running through the 25/26 season. The creative was developed by Mother and the films were directed by Freddy Mandy through SMUGGLER.

With 3000+ games collectively under their belts, the trio have more than done enough to earn a little bit of downtime. And that’s at the heart of the idents - in years gone by, they would have been marching up and down rain-soaked touchlines; now, they get to enjoy the Premier League in comfort, complete with some delicious Uber Eats deliveries. Each ends with the line “when you’ve done enough, Uber Eats.”

Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, commented, “The beautiful game is at the core of British culture and for many, nothing matters more than those all important 90 minutes. Our new campaign highlights that from pre-match nerves to full-time celebrations, Uber Eats is the perfect accompaniment to help people enjoy their downtime.”

Omar El-Gammal, head of cultural insight at Mother, added, "Food, entertainment, and respite from the daily grind of expectations go hand-in-hand, and Uber Eats can play an integral part in that. So we wanted to dramatise that by bringing together these Premier League legends to show us how, after lengthy careers, Uber Eats allows them to sit back and enjoy a bit of well-deserved downtime.”

