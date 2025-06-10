Wieden+Kennedy Sydney Drops First Macca’s Work: Wingdings Launches McWings, McCafé Spots

Wieden+Kennedy Sydney has launched its first work since winning McDonald's Australia and entering the local market: one campaign launching a new chicken menu item, and another promoting McCafé.

In January, LBB revealed the indie was setting up a Sydney outpost to service the account. The agency also works with McDonald's in the US and Canada

The first campaign launches a new permanent menu item, Chicken McWings, with mysterious OOH and a series of films.

Cryptic billboard teasers appeared across major cities in Australia, featuring a hidden message disguised in the Microsoft Wingdings font. These billboards asked fans to try and decode the secret message, now revealed: “Peak Chicken Is Upon Us.”

Matt Owen, managing director of W+K Sydney, said, “It’s been brilliant how we have been welcomed into the agency village, with all the agencies helping us to get up to speed and sharing their learnings on the brand.

"They’ve also given us the space and permission to bring fresh eyes and that excitement that only comes from being the newest kid on the block."

McDonald's Australia is still working with DDB -- the incumbent of 50+ years -- Akcelo, and OMD. The brand has also had a CMO switch up; in April, Chris Brown stepped down and ex-KFC and Westpac marketer Annabel Fribence appointed to replace him.

The campaign also features McDonaldland character Mayor McCheese holding a formal press conference to officially launch Chicken McWings to the nation, two supplementary films titled 'A Great Legacy' and 'Historians,' additional OOH, and social and radio content comparing the moment to the Renaissance and when dinosaurs walked the earth.

“It’s been a while since we have added something new to the permanent menu, but the response to Chicken McWings during the trial made it clear: Aussies want more chicken options with their order," said Amanda Nakad, marketing director of menu and brand, McDonald’s Australia.



“Chicken McWings are now claiming their spot next to other legends like the McChicken, McSpicy, McCrispy and Chicken McNuggets. It’s the golden era of chicken at Macca’s – and we’re just getting started.”

The McWings campaign is rooted in the fan truth that Macca's isn't the first place you think of when you think of chicken. When it won the pitch, W+K told LBB in an exclusive interview it would "find the unique fan truths that make McDonald’s special in that market."

"The team in Australia have set a very specific goal to make work that brings these fan insights to life and find their ways into culture," the agency said.

The second campaign, featuring two spots called 'Coffee First' and 'Yawn', promotes a new McCafé blend, based on another fan truth: You come for the McMuffin, but you can’t pass on the coffee.

The 15" spots have rolled out across broadcast and online, in addition to radio, social, influencer, and OOH executions.

“Macca’s has been awesome forever," said Roy Leibowitz and Chris Wilson, group creative directors at W+K Sydney.

"Now with the launch of their delicious Chicken McWings, and McCafé new blend, they’re even more awesome. A new era has arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited to be part of it."

In February, LBB revealed Roy and Chris were among the Sydney team's first four hires.