Wieden+Kennedy Sydney's Latest For Macca's is 'Brekkie Comes First'

One month after launching their first work for Macca's, Wieden+Kennedy Sydney is back with new work titled 'Brekkie Comes First'.

The campaign celebrates Macca’s breakfast menu as the most important time in a brekkie fans’ day. The work is grounded in a fan truth — ‘I only go to McDonald’s for the breakfast’ — and speaks to a subsection of fans who view the restaurants as a breakfast company. Because breakfast enthusiasts flock to Macca’s for what they crave the most in the morning — hashbrowns and McMuffins (not Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac).

The fully integrated campaign features a 30" film set to the ‘80s ballad 'It Must Have Been Love' by Roxette. Appropriately titled 'Delicious Heartache', the film directed by Revolver's Taso Alexander showcases a montage of fans who missed Macca’s breakfast and is contrasted by the satisfaction of those who were lucky enough to make it in time.

Macca’s brekkie window waits for no one — but no worries because it will be available again tomorrow morning.

On top of that, to celebrate the McGriddles coming to Australia, the campaign highlights the global fan favourite breakfast sandwich with a spot titled 'Most Important Meal' — showcasing how Macca’s is the only place where fans can get a burger with pancakes as buns.

Additionally, the work features OOH to promote this message and showcases its range of breakfast items like "Nothing Good Ever Happens After 4 am…Oh Wait”, “McGriddles Are Here, Tell Greg” and “Don’t Sleep On It”.

In social, the campaign extends on the ‘80s ballad theme with love song dedications to Macca’s brekkie icons and also includes a suite of hopecore memes that tap into that blissful moment when one makes the brekkie window.

“For plenty of people, the best bit of Macca’s is brekkie. To them, breakfast really does come first. And it sucks to miss it,” said Roy Leibowitz and Chris Wilson, group creative directors, W+K Sydney.

Matt Owen, managing director, W+K Sydney added, “It was great to take a global insight and put our own Aussie twist on it. Tonally, this feels like the right sort of space for us to play in.”

The work can be seen across TV, online video, social, OOH, radio, as well as through sponsorships, in-store and on the MyMacca’s app.

