Wieden+Kennedy Sticks Sauce Lids To Wall For McDonald's Australia

Wieden+Kennedy Sydney has added some particularly delicious outdoor work to its rapidly-growing Macca’s portfolio.

Based on the fan truth that when you’re done with a Macca’s sauce tub, you stick the lid to the closest thing in sight, the agency has plastered giant sauce lids to billboards and brick walls.

The otherwise blank walls are adorned by lids for Spicy Buffalo sauce and the new addition, Ranch sauce. In some executions, the lids break the containment of a billboard’s edge. The chosen sauces tie into Wieden+Kennedy Sydney’s first campaign for McDonald’s Australia, which launched a new permanent menu item last month: Chicken McWings.

Cryptic billboard teasers appeared across major cities in Australia, featuring a hidden message disguised in the Microsoft Wingdings font. The billboards asked fans to try and decode the secret message, eventually revealed as: “Peak Chicken Is Upon Us.”

Simultaneously, Wiedens dropped McCafé work promoting a new blend, based on another fan truth: You come for the McMuffin, but you can’t pass on the coffee.

Last week, the agency released TVCs 'Brekkie Comes First' and 'Most Important Meal', celebrating McDonald's breakfast and introducing the McGriddle as it lands in Australia.

That campaign was accompanied by a series of OOH installations and a suite of hopecore memes the agency said "tap into that blissful moment when one makes the brekkie window."

This latest OOH accompanies a spate of McDonald’s work launching across the world, including distinctive OOH. Last week, Cossette Vancouver launched a series of cowboy-inspired billboards evoking iconic menu items. This week, Leo Burnett UK’s latest for the brand celebrates side missions to McDonald’s in a 90s-inspired gaming campaign.

In January, LBB revealed Wieden+Kennedy was setting up a Sydney outpost to service the McDonald’s Australia account. The agency also works with McDonald's in the US and Canada. The pitch, revealed by LBB, involved the brand searching among its global roster of agencies for a primary Australian creative partner.

At the time of its win, Wieden+Kennedy told LBB in an exclusive interview it would "find the unique fan truths that make McDonald’s special in that market."

"The team in Australia have set a very specific goal to make work that brings these fan insights to life and find their ways into culture," the agency said.