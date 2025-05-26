Wendy's Redeems Redheads With Free Burgers Via Today The Brave

After the success of the launch of its inaugural Cavill Avenue store on the Gold Coast and in the lead up to World Redhead Day on 26th May, Wendy’s Australia has launched a global first -- Redhead Redemption -- via Today the Brave.

The stigmatisation of redheads is nothing new. But with the launch of Wendy’s, everyone’s favourite sassy, auburn leading lady is ready to change all of that and proudly lead the charge in redeeming the status of redheads across Australia. The Redhead Redemption event gave every “strawberry blonde”, ginger, bluey, rusty Aussie (and their boring-haired crew) VIP status at Wendy’s stores, allowing them to claim a free burger meal.

The activation, spanning influencer, out-of-home, social and earned activity, marks the beginning of several unapologetically sassy campaigns from Wendy's, Today the Brave and Burson -- the brand’s strategic public relations agency on record. The aim is to foster brand confidence and enhance Wendy's standing within Australia's highly competitive fast-food market.

“This is the start of an exciting journey for an awesome brand, done with a group of awesome people, one where we bring a wonderfully underdog spirit and some much-needed female energy to the fast food scene in Australia,” said Jade Manning, creative partner at Today the Brave.

Of course, with free Wendy’s burgers up for grabs, there were non-redheads looking to get in on the action too (typical). So, to make the event day as inclusive as possible, Wendy’s rewarded non-redheads as well… if they were willing to make a red-hot effort and transform into redheads in solidarity with the redheaded community.

“Redhead Redemption was our way of showing up with personality and bringing our fans along for the ride. It’s bold, playful, and uniquely Wendy’s -- rallying our growing Wendy’s tribe for a moment that feels made for them. We can’t wait to keep painting Cavill Ave red!” said Sarah Hatcher, head of brand at Wendy’s

Jessie Gogan, deputy market lead for Burson Australia and New Zealand said, “We’re chuffed to lead the earned media charge on a campaign that celebrates the ginger legends among us — natural, dyed, or delightfully disguised. It’s a fiery, feel-good moment that’s all about having fun, turning heads, and earning a tasty reward while we’re at it.”

