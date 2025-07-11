AUNZ Work of the Week: Today The Brave and TMRW

​TMRW's launch campaign, created by Today the Brave, walks a fascinating line between punk provocation and healthcare responsibility. The visual rebellion – ditching sterile aesthetics for gritty realism – makes a legitimate critique of an industry that often prioritises comfort over urgency in its branding. The use of ‘real people’ photography creates immediate distinction in a category replete with stock imagery of yoga poses and green fields.

Today the Brave’s work stretches beyond a traditional campaign and into identity, strategy, packaging, an unboxing experience, UX, and more -- an excellent case study in a strong, category-defying idea showing up across multiple touchpoints.

Healthcare requires deep trust, and it’s worth asking if patients will feel comfortable sharing sensitive biometric data with a brand that is proudly provocative. If TMRW can balance its disruptive marketing with genuinely empathetic UX design, it could reset expectations for health tech branding.

The bigger question is whether category disruption requires aesthetic rebellion when most healthcare pain points are systemic rather than visual. But in an industry where most brands blend together, TMRW's willingness to polarise is itself a patient-first statement.

As co-founder Mat Baxter told LBB, "We're not going to look like Medibank."

