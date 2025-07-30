True North Ventures To 'Not The Coast Coast You Know' with Today The Brave

Most Aussies would say they love our coastline -- they’ve driven it, holidayed along it, and they flock to the beaches every time the warm weather kicks in. But there is so much more to the Australian coast than most Aussies have seen. That’s because most haven’t seen it from its best vantage point -- the ocean. 'Not the Coast You Know' via Today the Brave is an invitation to experience the Aussie coast, not as you know it.

Challenging traditional ideas of coastal travel, the new campaign reframes the coast not as a series of surf breaks and sun lounges, but as a wild, remote, and largely unreachable stretch of land and sea -- one that True North has uniquely charted.

With private boats anchored at remote beaches, conservationist trips to unseen parts of our Great Barrier Reef, as well as close encounters with seals, whale sharks, and dugongs, True North’s range of luxury coastal cruises provide travellers with a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Building on the success of the brand’s 'Life’s Different After' platform, the new campaign, 'Not the Coast You Know', marks a new chapter for the brand as it continues to grow its local presence and challenge the expectations of Australian travel.

“We’re really excited to challenge Aussie expectations of what our coastline really looks like and what it has to offer. We’re proud of this next iteration of our ‘Life’s Different After’ campaign, as we take on category tropes in a more human and artistic way.” Said Kate Idle, senior art director at Today the Brave.

The launch film contrasts the coast you think you know with the one True North reveals. We land lazily on the pristine beaches we know, only to flick rapidly through unexpected adventure experiences, much like photographs in a traveller’s slide show. Across digital and social, gorgeous, unexpected photography is narrated by headlines confirming that this is not the coast people know.

“After almost four decades exploring this coastline, I can say with certainty: most Australians have no idea what’s really out there," Chad Avenell, general manager and director at True North, said.

"We’ve built an idea of coastal travel that’s safe and familiar, but the real coast, the one we see from the water, and by helicopter is something else entirely. It’s raw, remote and completely unexpected. This campaign is about inviting Australians to rethink what travel here can look like, and showing them a version of the coast that’s far beyond the everyday."

The campaign will run across digital video, programmatic and social, with placements across Kargo, Seedtag, News Corp, The Guardian and Qantas channels. Designed to build awareness, the campaign will also be supported by a suite of video assets in multiple formats including 30”, 15”, and 6” across 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5.