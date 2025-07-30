senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

True North Ventures To 'Not The Coast Coast You Know' with Today The Brave

30/07/2025
18
Share
The campaign builds on the success of the 'Life’s Different After' platform, while marking a new chapter

Most Aussies would say they love our coastline -- they’ve driven it, holidayed along it, and they flock to the beaches every time the warm weather kicks in. But there is so much more to the Australian coast than most Aussies have seen. That’s because most haven’t seen it from its best vantage point -- the ocean. 'Not the Coast You Know' via Today the Brave is an invitation to experience the Aussie coast, not as you know it.

Challenging traditional ideas of coastal travel, the new campaign reframes the coast not as a series of surf breaks and sun lounges, but as a wild, remote, and largely unreachable stretch of land and sea -- one that True North has uniquely charted.

With private boats anchored at remote beaches, conservationist trips to unseen parts of our Great Barrier Reef, as well as close encounters with seals, whale sharks, and dugongs, True North’s range of luxury coastal cruises provide travellers with a series of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Building on the success of the brand’s 'Life’s Different After' platform, the new campaign, 'Not the Coast You Know', marks a new chapter for the brand as it continues to grow its local presence and challenge the expectations of Australian travel.

“We’re really excited to challenge Aussie expectations of what our coastline really looks like and what it has to offer. We’re proud of this next iteration of our ‘Life’s Different After’ campaign, as we take on category tropes in a more human and artistic way.” Said Kate Idle, senior art director at Today the Brave.

The launch film contrasts the coast you think you know with the one True North reveals. We land lazily on the pristine beaches we know, only to flick rapidly through unexpected adventure experiences, much like photographs in a traveller’s slide show. Across digital and social, gorgeous, unexpected photography is narrated by headlines confirming that this is not the coast people know.

“After almost four decades exploring this coastline, I can say with certainty: most Australians have no idea what’s really out there," Chad Avenell, general manager and director at True North, said.

"We’ve built an idea of coastal travel that’s safe and familiar, but the real coast, the one we see from the water, and by helicopter is something else entirely. It’s raw, remote and completely unexpected. This campaign is about inviting Australians to rethink what travel here can look like, and showing them a version of the coast that’s far beyond the everyday."

The campaign will run across digital video, programmatic and social, with placements across Kargo, Seedtag, News Corp, The Guardian and Qantas channels. Designed to build awareness, the campaign will also be supported by a suite of video assets in multiple formats including 30”, 15”, and 6” across 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Today The Brave
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Today The Brave
Not The Coast You Know
True North
30/07/2025
Redhead Redemption
Wendy's Australia
26/05/2025
Drinks For Drinks Sake - Salted Grapefruit Mixer
StrangeLove Beverage Co.
21/01/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1