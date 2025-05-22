senckađ
V Energy and Thinkerbell Launch V Riise for Slow-Release Energy

22/05/2025
198
Share
The film - set to a "banger track", according to Sesh Moodley - visualises the science of slow-release energy

V Energy has partnered with Thinkerbell to launch its brand new range of slow-release energy drinks, V Riise, now available across Australia and New Zealand.

With V Riise’s all-new slow-release energy technology, you have a longer-lasting, smoother energy delivery to get you through all the big energy moments of the work day. To bring this benefit to life, the campaign visualises the unique feeling of slow-release energy -- a flow state that lets you easily glide through your day.

Thinkerbell’s executive creative tinker, Sesh Moodley, said, “We wanted to capture the kind of energy that doesn’t spike – it flows. V Riise isn’t about the rush, it’s about the rhythm, so lucky it’s got a banger track to go with it.”

Mariko Inoue, director of V Energy, said, ”This is an exciting development for the V Energy brand, with V Riise building on the success of V Energy - Oceania’s number one energy drink. V Riise was developed in response to a clear consumer need for more sustained energy. The research shows that two-thirds of people experience energy dips throughout the day and are seeking products that meet their energy needs”.

The creative is now rolling out across TV/BVOD, cinema, social, online, out-of-home and shopper in Australia and New Zealand.

