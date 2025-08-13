senckađ
news
GWM Tackles Saturday Morning Sports Run

13/08/2025
The Thinkerbell work launches the Haval H7, the latest in a series of new vehicle launches

GWM has launched the all new Haval H7 as the perfect SUV to help families handle (a bit) more adventure in their lives, in new work via Thinkerbell.

The work is the latest in a suite of new vehicle launches that continue to build meaning into the overall GWM brand promise -- 'Go With More'.

The work is based off the insight that any moment of family life can feel like a high stakes adventure, such as making the Saturday morning sport run happen on time. The new GWM Haval H7 is rugged enough, in looks and build, to handle exactly this kind of adventure.

Steve Maciver, head of marketing and communications at GWM, said, “At GWM, we pride ourselves on having a vehicle that can help every Australian or New Zealander go with more.

"The Haval H7 is an impressive addition to this portfolio. This launch work clearly demonstrates that the H7 can help people with the daily adventures of family life.”

Sean McNicholas, head tinker at Thinkerbell, added, “The Saturday morning sport drop is a moment every parent understands… and fears (‘where on earth is Oval 3B?’). But with a little measured magic it became the perfect adventure to embody the spirit of the mighty new GWM Haval H7, carving out a new space for GWM in the Aussie auto market.”

The work went live across digital screens, and BVOD this weekend.

